On Sunday, 15 February 2026, Neliswa Ngada was removed from BBMzansi after assaulting fellow housemate Que

A video of Neliswa's boyfriend in the house, Sihle “The Don” Sishi, reacting emotionally, breaking down and hurling insults at Que was shared online

The Don's team released a statement on his official Instagram account following his emotional reaction to Neliswa's disqualification, sparking mixed reactions

The Don broke his silence after insulting Que following Neliswa's disqualification. Image: sihle_sishii, neliswa_ngada

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 housemate Sihle Sishi, popularly known as The Don, sparked a myriad of reactions after he emotionally reacted to his girlfriend, Neliswa Ngada, being disqualified from the reality TV competition.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, Neliswa Ngada became the first housemate to be disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 after assaulting fellow housemate Que on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

The Don reacts emotionally to Neliswa's disqualification

After Neliswa was disqualified, her boyfriend in the house, The Don, reacted emotionally and cussed out Que for causing his girlfriend’s disqualification.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A video of The Don breaking down and insulting Que was shared on X (Twitter) by user @Rainyzionn. The post was captioned:

“The Don’s reaction after Neliswa's disqualification. Que is such a terrible man.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to The Don's reaction to Neliswa's disqualification

In the comments, several social media users criticised Que for smiling at The Don’s pain. Others slammed The Don for overreacting.

Here are some of the comments:

@jane_nonye predicted:

“And he is even smiling lol after all this, he won’t even see top 5, I mean Que🥹”

@LetsoaloRant asked:

“This kid likes to overreact. When one person is evicted, it's one step closer to R2 million. What's he crying for?”

@YolandaSiv42137 argued:

“If it wasn’t for Didi, who provoked Que, then they wouldn’t be in this situation. Que would not have responded that way he did, and Neliswa would not have intervened. Another thing she chose to react with violence, whereas she could’ve used her words, but unfortunately, she didn’t.”

@ray_vhala asked:

“Does he know that the language he's using isn't allowed there in Biggie's house? He will now do something foolish and get himself disqualified, too. This is a competition here, not a place for mjolo.”

@MsKayG33 questioned:

“So, the victim of abuse is a terrible man? Is this how you think every day? Victim blaming?”

The Don's team releases statement after Neliswa's disqualification

Meanwhile, The Don’s team released a statement on Sunday addressing his emotional reaction and the use of strong language to insult Que. The team justified The Don’s reaction, saying that it was about principle.

On the use of strong language, the team said it was a result of emotions and emphasised that The Don is against violence against women.

“We acknowledge that strong emotions can sometimes lead to strong language, but the heart of the matter remains important. The Don will always stand firmly against GBV and in support of victims and survivors,” part of the statement reads.

Read the full statement by clicking here.

Fans react to The Don's statement

In the comments, social media users slammed The Don’s team for taking sides and not acknowledging that Que was a victim of GBV after being assaulted by Neliswa.

Here are some of the comments:

nqobile_nontombana criticised:

“Performative and selective activism is not activism.”

ndeshi_hafela said:

“The problem with Don is that he hotspotted Neliswa's ranting and ran with it. 😮”

maela.lethabo asked:

“The part where you apologise to Que's mom and grandma? Was that not against women? Or is the Don allowed to be selective, for whatever reason? Is it ok for him to swear at people who said and did nothing wrong, people who didn't sign up for the Big Brother house?”

sentle_robs gushed:

“Thank you for standing against GBV, The Don. We need more men like you in this country 🙌❤️”

The Don's team reacted following his emotional outburst after Neliswa's disqualification. Image: sihle_sishii

Source: Instagram

Video of Neliswa fighting Que emerges

Briefly News reported that an online user posted a video showing Neliswa assaulting her fellow housemate, Que, after she was disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi.

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the fight.

Source: Briefly News