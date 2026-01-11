The highly anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Mzansi, is back again for its sixth season

Briefly News was exclusively invited to get the firsthand reveal of what this year's looked like before the new housemates occupied it

BBMzansi's PR team also shared with Briefly News what the Bazozwa Edition is about

The wait is finally over as Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition kick-started on Sunday, 11 January 2026, introducing the new faces that will be keeping viewers at home for the coming 90 days.

On Friday, 9 January 2026, Briefly News got a chance again to be a part of the media, which were exclusively invited by Big Brother to get a sneak peek into the new house, which is occupied by the new 23 contestants this season.

The PR team, on behalf of the reality show, also shared with Briefly News some information about this new season and what fans can expect.

They said:

"This season comes with an even bigger twist than any other BBM season: Redemption. Biggie has chosen seven housemates from past seasons (S’ya Mosha and Umlilo) to vie for a space in the house, and those with the most votes get to compete in the new season. Viewers will have to tune in to see who cuts.

"The global phenomenon and social experiment that is Big Brother airs in multiple countries across the world and strips life down to its rawest form, turning ordinary people into unforgettable characters, in real time."

Who are the new 23 housemates for 2026?

Many people have been dying to know who the new housemates are who will keep them glued to their couches and entertain them. The contestants were revealed during the first live show of this season, which aired on Sunday, 11 January 2026.

Here is the list of the contestants below:

Neliswa: Club Entertainment Manager

Kokii

Lawredo: Model/Entrepreneur

Tumi the Barber: Barber/Dancer

Ofentse: Model

Thandeka: Bookkeeper

King Wanda: Municipality employee

Didi: Student

Dene Jones: Legal Officer/ Content Creator/ Student

Mashél: Former radio personality

Ramona: Unemployed

Cia

Mshefane: Content creator

Ilano: Makeup and hairstylist

Que: Corporate Fleet Analyst

The Don: Commercial Model/ Content Creator

BuhleB: Graduate

Ashay: Personal Trainer/Content Creator

Trixie: Club Promoter

The redeemed housemates are: Liema, Mmeli, Dube and Bravo B.

