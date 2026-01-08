Netflix South Africa has officially announced that they are bringing Love Is Blind to Mzansi

The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the news about the show on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the show coming to South Africa

Netflix SA is bringing 'Love Is Blind.' Image: @loveisblindnetflix

Source: Instagram

It seems like Netflix South Africa is not playing this year, and they are already bringing out the big guns for 2026, as they shared an exciting announcement with viewers and their subscribers.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi decided to reveal that Netflix has confirmed that it will be bringing Love Is Blind to Mzansi soon, leaving many netizens buzzing with excitement on social media.

The news came after it was also announced that the actress Thando Thabethe will be joining the cast of Fatal Seduction in their upcoming third season.

The post reads:

"TV UPDATE. LOVE IS BLIND: SOUTH AFRICA Netflix confirms SA is getting Love is Blind: South Africa! The local version promises high emotional stakes and intim@te storytelling as participants navigate modern relationships. With tongues sure to be wagging."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Love Is Blind coming to SA

Shortly after the news about the reality TV show coming to Mzansi was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Nhozar07 said:

"I hope lobola money is ready, we do not want stories."

@SanehKhuluse wrote:

"Please don’t go on the show broke, or you don’t have a place to stay. Asifuni ukubuka amahlazo jesu."

@royalNonks commented:

"They’re going to cast thee most boring influencers, and no one is going to find love."

@kgotsohopelekau said:

"I need to know the auditions! I am in love with this show."

@Ntsikie_Dlamini responded:

You know when you love something and want to keep it at a safe distance from everyone else? That is how I felt about Love Is Blind, but we are here now."

@mimikesewaa replied:

"This will be so entertaining than the others."

@RandomoneSa mentioned:

"I don't remember auditions being open to the general public, so ordinary people who genuinely want love can try out. Or is it gonna be another heavily produced reality show that casts struggling actors and DJs who are looking for their come-ups?"

@FifiMathekga stated:

"Actually hope they cast people who want to get married and not just influencers to push ratings."

@kletlape tweeted:

"Yoh I would love this...can't wait to watch. No influencers please."

Zozi stuns at Bad Influencer red carpet event

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African popular model Zozibini Tunzi looked stunning at the Netflix Bad Influencer launch event.

The former Miss Universe posted several pictures of herself on the red carpet, and left many of her fans gushing. Her post was filled with excitement, and it read:

"The baddest day. At the @netflixsa Bad Influencer TikTok live show with the cast. The gang was back together again, and we had a time! Thank you so much to everyone who came out in the heat to show support. You made it really special. The show is coming out on the 31st of October in over 190 countries, only on Netflix! Can’t wait for you to meet the baddest baddie, Naomi."

Source: Briefly News