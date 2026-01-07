Jub Jub Spreads Kindness Message in a New Year Post, Mzansi Shows Love
- Media personality and musician Jub Jub shared an inspiring Reel, urging people to share whatever little they have without reminding others of the help given
- The post, captioned with a heartfelt reminder to act from the heart, comes as a positive start to 2026 amid festive reflections
- Fans flooded the comments with praise, blessings, and admiration for Jub Jub's generosity, calling him an example in the community
Mzansi legend Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, kicked off the new year with a wholesome message of kindness that's warming hearts online.
In a recent Instagram Reel, the TV host, musician, and entrepreneur encouraged followers to give freely, no matter how small, without seeking credit or reminders.
In his personal life, tied to his job at Uyajola 9/9, the presenter faces a multi-million rand lawsuit.
His caption read:
"May not be much, but whatever little you have, share if you can, it will mean a lot to the next person and remember never to remind someone of what you’ve helped them with, do from your heart. Happy new #fyp #reels #viral #care"
Watch the video below:
Fans call him a true community example
Comments poured in with love and agreement.
@vir_tydag02 said:
"Yabona wena mfowethu uyiexample grand in community ❤️🙌."
@DidiMarupeng commented:
"Wow! May God increase the little that you gave out today so that you can touch more lives."
@milawandemajola blessed him directly:
"Molemo, God bless you more 🙏 ❤️."
Who is Jub Jub?
Jub Jub is a prominent South African hip-hop artist, TV presenter, and media personality known for hosting reality shows like Uyajola 9/9 and previously starring in Jam Alley and Selimathunzi.
He rose to fame as a child star and became a successful rapper.
The TV host also served prison time for culpable homicide, and has since relaunched his career, hosting popular shows and releasing music, including a remake of his hit Ndikhokhele.
After his release from jail in 2017, he released Ke Kopa Tshwarelo (Please Forgive Me) and became a major TV personality.
What are some of Jub Jub's past controversies?
Jub Jub has been involved in several major controversies throughout his career, primarily a fatal car accident and subsequent legal battles, as well as accusations of abuse and rape.
The most significant controversy stems from a car accident on March 8, 2010.
The Incident saw Jub Jub and his friend Themba Tshabalala drag racing in their Mini Coopers under the influence of hard drugs on a public road near a school in Soweto.
They were initially convicted of murder and attempted murder in December 2012 and sentenced to 25 years in jail.
In October 2014, their convictions were overturned to the lesser charge of culpable homicide on appeal, and their sentences were reduced to 10 years.
Both were released on parole in January 2017 after serving approximately four years and one month of their sentence.
Jub Jub seeks access to his Child
In another report by Briefly News, Jub Jub called out the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, in recent Instagram posts, asking her to allow him access to their son, Christian Khumalo.
In a video taken inside his vehicle, the star thanked Kelly for a job well done in raising their son. He stated that he does not like going in and out of court, fearing what it could do to Christian.
