TV presenter Jub Jub has called out the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, in recent Instagram posts

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has begged Khumalo to allow him access to their son, Christian Khumalo

Jub Jub's comments section was filled with sympathetic fans who offered unfiltred commentary

Jub Jub made a desperate plea to Kelly Khumalo over their son, Christian Khumalo. Image: Kellykhumaloza, Officialjub_jub

SA rapper and TV presenter Jub Jub's fight to be in his son's life has reached a new height. The Uyajola 9/9 host took to Instagram to publicly beg the mother of his son, Kelly Khumalo.

In a series of videos posted on Sunday, 2 November, Jub Jub pleaded with the Afropop star not to portray him as a deadbeat father, claiming to have been fighting to be present in Christians life since 2017.

The Ngikhokhele hitmaker was released from prison in that year for the murder of school children. He stated that ever since his release, all he has ever done is to fight for access to Christian Khumalo, their teenage son.

Jub Jub begs Kelly Khumalo

In a video taken inside his vehicle, the star thanked Kelly for a job well done in raising their son. He stated that he does not like going in and out of court, fearing what it could do to Christian.

He mentioned that their family members had been actively involved in trying to come up with a resolution.

“You know how many times I’ve tried to get a hold of you to try and get the boy. You know how many times your sister Gumede and your mother have been trying to talk about me meeting the boy, to get the freedom to see the boy. I don’t know if you want to hold on to the boy and put him in a bottle so you can control him like AI. Stop making my child AI, it’s not nice, it’s not fair. Stop saying I am a deadbeat dad,” he said.

Jub Jub has begged to be in Christians life. Image: Oupa Bopape

The presenter claimed that he had even tried paying damages to her family and a traditional ceremony called ukugeza umuzi (cleansing ceremony).

“There have been so many times I've wanted to do the right things traditionally. You’ve been locking me out,” he said, adding that he had even sent gifts for every special occasion, including Christmas. “I want my child,” he sighed.

In her interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Khumalo called all of her baby daddies useless. She mentioned that the only good dad was the late Senzo Meyiwa.

Jub Jub, in his message, said he is not asking for full custody; all he wants is to be present in Christians life. He expressed frustration over having to drive up to his school just to catch glimpses of him.

Fans have expressed their thoughts on Jub Jub's video.

Cyamthanda_za said:

"Such a bad thing to do. And I admit I used to do it because I wasn't over the pain and hurt. But I quickly realised that my child's needs come first. I did it for like 6months...stupid thing to do..I hope you both find peace."

Hlompo_maseko reacted:

"One thing about blood, it doesn’t vanish from the face of the earth. It always finds its way home. Trust me, that boy’s ancestors have been fighting for him. And he knows where home is, it’s just a matter of time, King. God bless you."

Kelly reveals son's disinterest in school

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo revealed that her son, Christian Khumalo, wants to drop out of school during her interview with L-Tido on his YouTube podcast.

Mzansi hit back at Kelly's views on education, saying that education is very important.

