Zandile Khumalo-Gumede took to her Instagram account and celebrated Jub Jub and Kelly's son Christian's 1st relationship

She shared a video of the young couple shyly sharing a peck and prayed for God to protect and guide him

While Christian's father Jub Jub approved of the relationship, Mzansi weighed in with mixed reactions

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is over the moon about Jub Jub and Kelly's son Christian's 1st relationship.

Source: Instagram

Singer Zandile Khumalo-Gumede is celebrating Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo’s son Christian’s first relationship. Christian’s mom, Kelly Khumalo, had Mzansi buzzing on Valentine’s Day after sharing a cosy photo of her and Arthur Mafokate.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede celebrates Christian's 1st relationship

Zandie Khumalo took to her official Instagram account on Monday 24 February and shared a video of 14-year-old Christian and his girlfriend.

In the video, Christian and his girlfriend shyly share a peck after being encouraged by their friends in the background. Captioning the video, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede disclosed that he asked her for advice before he went on a date.

“My son is dating guys 😭😭😭😭 How amazing is God? Christian is turning 15 this year and has a whole girlfriend bakithi. He called me the other day and said, ‘Mama I'm going on a date with the most amazing girl ever. What must I do and what must I talk to her about?’ I said, ‘Be yourself son’ and he said, ‘OK mama.’,” part of her caption reads.

Zandile Khumalo also interceded for Christian, asking God to watch over him. She asked God to guide and protect him until he could take care of his family.

“God, you know I never ask You for much but please be kind to this young boy. I raised him nami ngimncane ngingazi lutho [while I was still young and clueless] and Lord, you guided me. He's been through so much that was never even his fault. Mkhulise umqinise, umqondise aqhubeke [Help him grow, strengthen him, and guide him] to look after his sisters and his grandma because he is an amazing young man,” she added.

Christian’s father and TV host Jub Jub gave the relationship his stamp of approval in the comments section and also reposted the video on his Instagram stories. Kelly Khumalo has yet to comment on Christian’s relationship.

Watch the video of Christian with his girlfriend below:

Mzansi reacts to Jub Jub and Kelly's son's 1st relationship

In the comments, Mzansi found the video of Christian and his girlfriend adorable. A section of netizens teased the young lovers. Others didn’t approve of the relationship and found it odd that Zandile Khumalo was celebrating it. Here are some of the reactions:

Ziphoramthimkhulu teased:

“😂😂😂😂fast kiss I’ve ever seen.”

_growingwithfaith said:

“I'm just very surprised that parents of a 15-year-old are so happy and somewhat proud that their son has started dating.”

miso.amor joked:

“Bring back the land my boy👏😂🔥🔥”

Milliethuli said:

“And he was raised by a strong woman...I admire how you go above and beyond for your kids Kelly you are doing an amazing job coz God knows it's not easy raising kids as a single mom❤️”

Maggzleo reminisced:

“Reminds me of my first kiss😍”

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede celebrated Christian's relationship with a video on Instagram.

Source: UGC

Kelly Khumalo shares challenge of raising a child as an abuse survivor

Kelly Khumalo previously spoke about the difficulties of raising the child of a man who abused her.

The musician addressed the sensitive topic in a video that sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Kelly disclosed how challenging it has been for her to overlook the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her baby daddy while raising their child, who is a spitting image of their father.

Kelly Khumalo's youngest daughter showcases singing voice

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo’s youngest child Luna showcased her musical talent.

Luna’s singing ability impressed South Africans who predicted that she would follow in her mother’s footsteps.

