Kelly Khumalo recently addressed the harsh topic of raising the child of a man who abused her

The singer says it takes a lot of strength to raise the child despite the constant reminders and being provoked

Mzansi weighed in on Kelly's rant, with some expressing concern for the child's safety

Kelly Khumalo spoke about the difficulty of raising a child she had with her abuser. Images: AnitaNxuseka, joy_zelda

Kelly Khumalo opened up about raising the child of someone who physically abused her and continues to abuse her.

Kelly Khumalo speaks about her trauma

Kelly Khumalo got real about one of her biggest challenges of being a mother.

The controversial singer spoke about constantly having to overlook the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her baby daddy while raising their child, who is a spitting image of their father:

"How much healing it takes to see that child for who they are, not who their father is. How godly one has to be to see beyond what is a constant reminder of someone who hurt you."

The mother of three, who has a child with Jub Jub and another with the late Senzo Meyiwa, went on to allude to the continued abuse from one of her baby daddies.

She said she chooses to be a great mom and heal for her child's sake:

Here's what Mzansi said about Kelly Khumalo's predicament

Netizens are uninterested in Kelly's rant and addressed her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder:

rbson_selahla demanded:

"She must tell us who murdered Senzo first."

TSOliphant said:

"She is just diverting the attention of the Senzo Meyaliwa court case."

lubabalosidiya asked:

"Who killed our goalkeeper?"

Bongani92_ claimed:

"She’s trying to shift the Senzo attention so bad."

Meanwhile, others worried about the child's safety and urged Kelly to give them to their father.

Previously, Kelly went into more detail about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Jub Jub:

kaymohza said:

"That child needs protection, guys."

Northberg014 was worried:

"I'm scared for the child's safety, especially since she's talking about resemblance. We know this one is quick to call nkabis."

goddessTBK wrote:

"This may just be dangerous to the child in question. Wish him strength."

CastleLarger posted:

"She must give the child to the father before she becomes emotionally and physically abusive towards the child."

Kelly Khumalo calls out news reporter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a news reporter who mistook Kelly Khumalo for Winnie Khumalo when announcing the Live My Life hitmaker's death.

Kelly was furious and called the reporter and the station out, accusing them of being reckless and even hating her.

