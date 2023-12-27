Kelly Khumalo shared Christmas pictures with her three children, including her son Christian

Social media users said Christian bears a striking resemblance to his father Jub Jub

Fans expressed amazement at how fast the little boy is growing

Kelly Khumalo shared stunning pictures with her three children on her social media pages. The singer's followers couldn't believe how much her son resembled his father Jub Jub.

Kelly Khumalo's son Christian resembles Jub Jub

South African celebrities are celebrating the festive season with their families and loved ones. Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo gave her followers a glimpse of how she celebrated Christmas Day with her three children and family.

A picture of the Empini singer posing with her eldest child Christian whom she shares with rapper and television presenter Molemo Maarohanye popularly known as Jub Jub was shared by the popular page MDN News on social media. Fans said Jub Jub's child looked exactly like the Uyajola 9/9 host.

Mzansi reacts to Kelly and Jub Jub's son

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the picture. Many said the little boy is his father's carbon copy.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Young Jub Jub, uyajola66."

@SIBULISO6 wrote:

"Jub lamaswidi amancane."

@NgwenyaAnd56564 added:

"Jub lamaswidi amaningi correction 6'kisi mhh bayafana tjoooh."

@Sweetpe88084627 added:

"His growing so fast Mr cutie"

@Tarefefiza commented:

"Jub la ma sweetie amanigi obafupa maseketi dindo.... 6 mphu"

@frankforte4 noted:

"that boy looks more than Jub Jub himself."

@sbudashap said:

"Jub jub ngathi bekamphika lomtwana wuwe ehlezi"

