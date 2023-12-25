Thapelo Mokoena shared a heartwarming Christmas card featuring his wife Lesego and their two sons on Instagram

Internationally acclaimed South African actor Thapelo Mokoena and his lovely family looked stunning on their 2023 Christmas card.

Thapelo Mokoena and his family wowed Mzansi with their family card.

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Mokoena's Christmas card wows Mzansi

There is no denying that Thapelo Mokoena is a dedicated family man. The star's social media pages are clad with heartwarming posts of his lovely wife Lesego and their two sons.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Bulletproof actor shared a picture with his family and wished his fans and followers well during the festive season. He wrote:

"SPREAD LOVE ❣️ My clan wishes your tribe nothing but love this Christmas Eve We are the solutions our Families need. Love Hard"

Mzansi reacts to Thapelo Mokoena's stunning post

Fans and celebrities shared heartwarming reactions to Thapelo's post. Many couldn't help but adore the star's beautiful family. Fellow celebrities including Minnie Dlamini reacted to pictures of the star's stunning family.

@minniedlamini said:

"Perfection you all deserve the world of happiness and more bless your beautiful family Bhutwam ❤️"

@iam_queenboitumelo added:

"Beautiful family "

@thatawesometwin noted:

"My aspiration !! This is so beautiful ❤️. Happy Festive season "

@onza_mazaza commented:

"Stunning mara Frame No 4 Abuti!!! ❤️❤️"

@noltandofaye wrote:

"Oooh man love this family "

@zaid_effects_final_v1 _mov noted:

"Beautiful! Merry bro! wishing you and your family a blessed one."

Khuli Chana posts adorable picture with daughter Nia Lefika

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khuli Chana recently served daddy goals when he shared a lovely picture with his daughter Nia Lefika on social media.

Famous rapper Khuli Chana has set an example for his fans and industry colleagues with his parenting style. The Prada rapper has two beautiful children, Nia Lefika from his relationship with actress Asanda Maku and Zion Leano with DJ Lamiez Holworthy.

