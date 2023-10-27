South African actor Thapelo Mokoena celebrated his 41st birthday with his wife Lesego and their two children at a Mediterranean-themed restaurant

The family incorporated the Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals into the celebration, choosing a kid-friendly Farmers' Market Village for a South African-style birthday

The highlight of the day was introducing their children to Turkish culture making it a memorable and enjoyable celebration

Popular South African actor Thapelo Mokoena celebrated his 41st birthday with the people who matter most to him. The star's wife Lesego Thepang shared a glimpse of how they celebrated the special day.

Take a look inside Thapelo Mokoena's birthday

Thapelo Mokoena was spoiled rotten on his birthday. The star who turned 41 on 21 October spent the day with his beautiful wife Lesego and their two boys at a Mediterranean-themed restaurant

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Thapelo's wife Lesego said they chose the restaurant because they are both fascinated with the Turkish culture and wanted their sons to learn about it. She also noted that the Fatal Seduction star's birthday was on the same day as the Rugby World Cup Semi-Finals so they incorporated a South African celebration. She said:

"I came across this beautiful, quaint Turkish Castle restaurant on TikTok. We are both obsessed with Mediterranean cuisine so it was a no-brainer. It was a fantastic cultural experience for the kids because we then had to explain to them where Instabul was the Turkish culture.

"On the day of his actual birthday on Saturday, the Boks were playing in the Semi-Finals...so we had to incorporate that into the celebrations. Like it or not! Lol!"

Lesego Tsepang shares memorable moments from Thapelo Mokoena's birthday

Thapelo Mokoena's birthday was unlike all the other A-list celebrity's birthdays. However, the star and his family had a memorable moment together. According to Lesego, teaching their children about the rich Turkish culture was the highlight of the day.

They also met other people who were equally fascinated with the culture. She added:

"The kids were absolutely fascinated about Instabul. The food, the culture and the people. We also met a couple there who had been to Istanbul and were celebrating their 1st anniversary since travelling there. They took the time to tell us how it actually was, and how much they enjoyed it. That was really wonderful.

"And Saturday at the stables was honestly one for the books. That heart-attack-inducing win right at the last minute only made his birthday even more sweeter. It was truly a wonderful day. The weather, the food, the kids enjoying themselves and of course the win."

