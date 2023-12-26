Media personality Minnie Dlamini spent Christmas with her son, Netha

The controversial Musa Khawula reshared the picture of Minnie and her son on social media

The actress and her son spent their Xmas without her ex-husband Quinton Jones

Minnie Dlamini spent this Christmas alone with her son, Netha. Image: @minniedlamini

It's Christmas time and everyone is celebrating it with their families and media personality Minnie Dlamini topped trends on how she spent hers.

Minnie Dlamini spends Christmas with her son Netha

Quinton Jones baby mama and ex-wife Minnie Dlamini made headlines once again on social media after she seemingly threw shade at her ex-boyfriend and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune.

The star spent Christmas this year with her son Netha, without the presence of her ex-hubby Jones after they got divorced. The controversial blogger Musa Khawula reshared the photo of Minnie and her son on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Minnie Dlamini celebrating her Christmas with her son Netha."

Dlamini also posted the same photo that Khawula shared and she captioned it:

"The only gift received that trumps them all, will forever be my son. Merry Christmas to my lovelies and to your friends and families. Sending love from my Netha and me."

Fans wished Minnie a Merry Christmas

Shortly after the picture of them trended many netizens wished her a Merry Christmas. See some of the comments below:

thobejane_kgotlelelo said:

"The child looks like his father."

nosii_blackgold wrote:

"Awww Merry Christmas to you and my cute nephew...Anisebahle."

msphepho mentioned:

"Merry Christmas Minnie no Netha."

hlomukanomsa responded:

"Merry Christmas Diamond and king Netha looking Beautiful."

mncwabeee commented:

"Merry Christmas Netha boy."

trendsetterpotus shared:

"Another one. Merry Christmas my sweetheart."

mslarmo replied:

"So precious."

