Media personality Minnie Dlamini shared how difficult 2023 has been for her

The star also shared an Instagram story talking about how exhausted she has been this year

Minnie also posted another story stating that she is grateful for everyone who has been checking up on her

Minnie Dlamini reflects on how 2023 was for her. Image: @minniedlamini

2023 is nearing its end, and Minnie Dlamini has been on top of the trending list recently, the star talked about how this year has treated her so far.

Minnie says 2023 was difficult for her

Media personality Quinton Jones's ex-wife, Minnie Dlamini, has been making many headlines. The star recently shared how difficult this year has been for her on her Instagram page.

Dlamini shared an Instagram story stating how exhausted she was and how tough it was for her. She wrote:

"I’m exhausted! This year has genuinely taken everything of me just to get by, and to look back and realise I did more than just get by makes me feel so great! I’m proud of me and how well i’ve done! But I need a serious cry, coz wow, survival mode is rough! Feeling thankful but also so battered and bruised. Today was really difficult"

Minnie also posted a second story where she thanked everyone who has shown her love and support. She wrote:

"I promise I am ok and feeling very loved and blessed. God showed up for me so much in the form of all of you who made my year a success."

Minnie seemingly suggests she took care of Quinton Jones

Social media users are convinced Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quintom Jones no longer see eye to eye after reports that he filed to have full custody of their son. Quinton also made headlines after reports that he is demanding monthly spousal support from the seasoned television presenter.

Minnie has never addressed the issue directly but makes subtle suggestions with her cryptic posts. The Honeymoon actress recently had Mzansi scratching their heads when she hinted that she cared financially for her man.

Minnie Dlamini will host Miss World SA

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she's bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM. Peeps and celebville were excited on Minnie's behalf and sent their congratulatory messages to the Showmax star.

