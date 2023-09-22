Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband, Quinton Jones, is reportedly seeking R10,000 in spousal support, reigniting attention on their failed marriage

Social media has been buzzing with speculations about their relationship, with hints of a heated custody battle emerging

Some believe that Quinton, originally from the US, deceived Minnie, as his assets are registered in a family trust, while others are divided in their support for Minnie and Quinton in this matter

Minnie Dlamini's failed marriage was thrust into the spotlight again following the reports that her ex-husband Quinton Jones is demanding R10 000 spousal support from the media personality.

Minnie Dlamini was allegedly dribbled by Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband Quinton Jones reportedly played her

Social media has been awash with different theories about Minnie Dlamini's relationship and marriage to Quinton Jones. The star charted social media trends when she dropped hints that she is in a heated custody battle with her estranged husband.

Following the reports, fans have unearthed old videos seemingly suggesting that she paid for her own lobola and footed the bill for her wedding. Popular Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux also shared his two cents on the matter.

Taking to his page on the micro-blogging site, the tweep claimed that Minnie was played by Quinton because all his assets are registered in his family's trust. The post read:

"Quinton Jones is originally from the US, he came to South Africa to work in Generations soapie. Minnie Dlamini was working at Urban Brew Studios when they met, he is a millionaire but he dribbled her because his Assets are registered to his family trust in the USA. Achraf Hakimi 2.0."

Fans divided over new revelation about Quinton Jones

Social media has been split over the Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones issue. Some peeps are rallying behind Minnie Dlamini while others are happy that Quinton is claiming spousal support from The Honeymoon actress.

@Yolokazi_chagi said:

"No matter the amount of driblilisation and driblisim God will restore our Queen everything the locusts and otsotsiii have taken from her will be multiplied!!! We stand with Minnie & now see why the divorce nguuu Kruntaaa lo tata!"

@Adellbah wrote:

"Hahahahahah.. good one I love it when the gold diggers get the boot."

@Limpooi17 wrote:

"He definitely knew what he was doing from the beginning "

Minnie Dlamini: South Africans bring up old post about Edwin Sodi affair

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the ending of Minnie Dlamini's marriage came as a shock to many who thought the actress and her estranged husband, Quinton Jones had a fairytale romance.

Following the announcement of their divorce, it was revealed that Minnie had an affair with Edwin Sodi. Mzansi couldn't believe just how many top ladies in the industry had been snatched by Sodi.

