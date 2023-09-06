A police report detailing the abuse Kelly Khumalo claims to have suffered as Jub Jub's girlfriend has come to light

The singer said the events happened over 10 years ago, including r*pe and assaulting of family members, which have left permanent scars

Jub Jub will begin his trial of 13 counts of GBV-related charges brought forward by four women in November

Kelly Khumalo has opened up about her abusive relationship with Jub Jub from when she got pregnant with their first child in 2009. Images: @official_jubjub, @stillsbytom

Source: UGC

Kelly Khumalo has spoken out about the abuse she suffered before she was Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's baby mama and after she had given birth in a police report ahead of his November trial.

Kelly Khumalo says Jub Jub abused her from 2009 - 2012

The controversy-smeared couple lived together before the birth of the first child, Christian Khumalo, the time the alleged abuse happened.

A police officer said that according to the report, Jub Jub started beating her up before she gave birth until he was convicted, using open hands and closed fists, The South African reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She added she once had to be treated at a Sandton clinic after experiencing severe abdominal pains at eight months pregnant. The abuse worsens after giving birth, accusing her of paying more attention to their newborn.

Jub Jub assaulted Kelly Khumalo's family, r*pes her

The officer also revealed that she wasn't the only one who's sustained scars on her face from his beating but her family too:

“She said she was at her mother’s house when Jub Jub wanted her bank card and car keys. When she refused, he hit her with a glass on the head.

“The fight escalated when her mother and sister tried to protect her. An ambulance crew had to be called and attended to the incisions caused by the glass, of which she has a scar to date."

In addition to the verbal abuse, she claims the Moja Love personality r*ped her on one morning he attended his culpable homicide case:

"Jub Jub took out a pillow and suffocated her. He had the pillow on her face while he was r*ping her. When he was done, Kelly said he removed the pillow and left for his court hearing."

Jub Jub tells Netizens that God will fight his battles

In a related story on Briefly News, the rapper, after being released on bail in July from Brixton Police Station for multiple counts of GBV-related counts, fought back with a Bible scripture.

He quoted a verse and captioned that he is a child of God and the ancestors, a force that will fight for him until the truth prevails.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News