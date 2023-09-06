A pregnant woman was mercilessly gunned down allegedly by her abusive boyfriend

The victim's mother claimed she advised the woman to leave her alleged killer after she opened an assault case against him

The South African Police Services in Mpumalanga have opened an investigation into the tragic shooting

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

MBOMBELA - A pregnant woman's life was tragically cut short, allegedly at her boyfriend's hand.

A pregnant woman in Mpumalanga was gunned down allegedly by her boyfriend. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

The woman was gunned down in broad daylight in the middle of Mbombela's CBD in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 6 September.

Pregnant woman opens assault case

The victim's mother said the woman had opened an assault case against her alleged killer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The mother allegedly told her daughter to leave her partner and return home due to the abuse, which threw the man into a fury because he had already paid lobola, Lowvelder reported.

Pregnant woman killed after stepping off taxi

According to witnesses, the woman had just stepped out of a taxi when a bakkie stopped in front of the victim. The killer whipped out a firearm and shot the woman in her right leg. The man shot her twice in the head when she fell to the ground before speeding off.

Emergency services quickly responded, and the woman was declared dead at the scene. Mpumalanga police have opened an investigation into the matter, Mpumalanga News reported.

SA outraged by pregnant woman's murder

Below are some comments:

Lindokuhle Mathonsi Nkosi grieved:

"The guy is so heartless! May her soul and the baby rest in peace. God will deal with him."

Sphiwe Kamelihle Makama mourned:

"Awu bandla she was pregnant."

Be Makhosonke Mali said:

"I couldn't believe it when I saw her on the ground, it was like a dream to me."

Durban woman was murdered while driving to work

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman's life ended tragically on Tuesday morning, 27 June, while driving to work.

The Durban woman was reportedly shot in the head by an unknown assailant on Edwin Swales Drive at around 6:30am.

According to TimesLIVE, Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics stated that paramedics at the scene quickly assisted the woman, believed to be in her 30s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News