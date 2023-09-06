A mother in Benoni has survived a vicious dog attack that left her in a coma and costs her arm.

The family's beloved bull terrier-Great Dane mix turned on her and her son unexpectedly during a routine day in the backyard

A swift medical response ultimately saved the mother, but the dog had to be euthanized after the incident

BENONI - A Benoni mom is lucky to be alive after risking her life to save her son from being brutally attacked by the family dog.

A Benoni mom risked her life and lost her arm protecting her son from a dog attack. Image: Linda Venter/Facebook & Arctic-Images/Getty Images

37-year-old Linda Venter had to be placed in a medically induced coma and have a right arm amputated after the pet suddenly turned on her and her son.

The bull terrier-Great Dane cross, which the family described as a loving pet, had been with the family for over four years before the incident on 29 August, IOL reported.

Family dog unexpectedly attacks Benoni mother and son

According to Venter's brother-in-law, Philip Stoneman, Venter was in the backyard hanging laundry while her son Brayden played rugby.

The dog, Zeus, suddenly began attacking Brayden, prompting the mother to jump into action. Venter used her right arm to protect her throat while trying to fight off the dog and protect her son.

Stoneman recounted how he received a panicked call from his nephew, Brendan, alerting him that something wasn't right.

Stoneman, a chaplain for Trauma Support SA, used his radio to call for assistance, dispatching first responders and paramedics to the area.

Paramedics save Benoni mom from dog attack

Help quickly arrived, and Venter was airlifted to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Drayden was also taken to hospital for injuries to his arm, leg and head.

Venter was lifted from her induced coma on Tuesday, 5 September, the same day Braydon was discharged from the hospital, Low Velder reported.

The dog was euthanised by the SPCA on the day of the unfortunate attack.

Mzansi sends Benoni mom well wishes

Below are some comments:

Lizet Coelho Rosen said:

"Gosh, this is so sad. So much trauma."

Sonwabo Mbananga wished:

"This is terrible. May our Lord bring healing and comfort to this family."

Jean Bhana added:

"Speedy recovery. So sad."

Joan Haggart-Bezencon questioned:

"Why on earth did it attack her?"

Phillip Molefi Gwangwa commented"

"This is so painful, to get hurt by the one that was supposed to protect."

