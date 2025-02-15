Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate sparked romance rumours with a photo shared on Valentine’s Day

The Empini singer and Kwaito music mogul were in colour-coordinated outfits that set tongues wagging among online users

Netizens shared their thoughts as they speculated about Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate's appearance together

Kelly Khumalo’s photo with Arthur Mafokate made people speculate that there is more to their relationship. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Jabulani Lang

Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate had all eyes on them. The two musicians shared a photo on Instagram that set social media ablaze.

Peeps on Instagram and X wondered if romance was on the table between Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate. Others referenced Kelly Khumalo’s doomed romances with Jub Jub and the late Senzo Meyiwa after seeing a photo of her and Arthur.

Kelly Khumalo’s past with the late Senzo Meyiwa and JubJub influenced people's commentary about her and Arthur Mafokate. Image: Daniel Born / Lefty Shivambu

Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate get together

In an Instagram post, Kelly was next to fellow musician Arthur Mafokate. The mogul had his arm around Kelly Khumalo and she was looking up at him. The Afro-pop singer’:s caption read:

"Isazozalwa letsotsi ezozhlukanisa (The thing that will separate us is yet to be born.)"

SA debates Arthur Mafokate and Kelly Khumalo romance

People flooded the comments with theories that the two were dating. An X user @suntzu_grades reposted Kelly Khumalo's picture saying she and Arthur were involved which led many to speculate about their relationship. Others reasoned that the two may be collaborating on a music project as Kelly has been releasing new music. Arthur and Kelly Khumalo collaborated on a love song titled Nguye Lo in 2015. Read the comments of varying speculation from netizens below:

Dhzombere said:

“How many times did you say hebanna?”

Mahlangalucy wrote:

“One thing I love about Kelly she puts her happiness first!”

Nosipho_phelo was convinced it was for a new song:

“I can’t wait for this HIT sis Kelly. I’m still amazed and enjoying Akathintwa! ❤️🔥”

lerumo commented:

"This must be a photo shoot 📸 or music video 😅🎥"

Artinthemusic was amused:

"😂Every month is something new in South Africa 🔥"

@DDT_PM said:

"I hope he's got his finances in order for his million children."

@thokozanima2 added:

"Then he is a brave man."

