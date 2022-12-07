Singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo has never been lucky in love and her previous boyfriends are either dead or their careers are over

The Empini hitmaker's first baby daddy Jub Jub was involved in a fatal accident and ended up doing some time in jail and many blamed Kelly for his misfortunes

The reality TV star's second baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot while visiting the singer at her home and again Mzansi blamed Kelly for the goalie's murder

Kelly Khumalo has never been lucky in love. Most of the Empini singer's relationships have ended up in real tears.

Kelly Khumalo is unlucky when it comes to love.

Source: Instagram

Bad things have happened to most of the men the singer has been romantically involved with in the past. The reality TV star has two kids but both their fathers are no longer in their lives and many people blame the singer for that.

As she's reportedly pregnant, social media users have labelled her new alleged baby daddy a "brave" man because of what happened to her former boyfriends.

Kelly Khumalo's baby daddy Jub Jub gets involved in fatal crash

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has a son with Kelly Khumalo. He doesn't have a relationship with his boy though and many blame the songstress for it. Jub Jub and Kelly dated during his prime and his career came crashing down when he was involved in a fatal car crash on 8 March, 2010 which claimed the lives of school children.

The rapper spent four years behind bars after he was convicted of the crimes he committed. According to Savanna News, Jub Jub accused Kelly of using muthi when he appeared on MacG's Podcast and Chill, adding that all who dated the stunner are dying.

Kelly Khumalo's first baby daddy Jub Jub was involved in a fatal crash.

Source: Instagram

Senzo Meyiwa fatally shot at Kelly Khumalo's family home

Senzo Meyiwa's career was flourishing when he started dating Kelly. He was the captain of both the national men's soccer team and Orlando Pirates. The goalie and Kelly have a daughter together.

Meyiwa was shot dead while he was visiting the singer at her home in Vosloorus on 26 October, 2014, reports News24. Even though Kelly and some of her family members were in the house at the time of the shooting, not even one person has been convicted of his murder. Meyiwa's murder trial is still ongoing.

Just like Jub Jub's case, Mzansi also blamed the Empini hitmaker for the late goalie's murder.

Kelly Khumalo's baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead at her family home.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi discusses Kelly Khumalo's third and "brave" baby daddy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi social media users discussed Kelly Khumalo's new alleged baby daddy. The singer's recent pics left many convinced that she's expecting a third child.

Tweeps, mostly trolls, claimed that the reality TV star's third baby daddy is brave because of her history. Kelly has a son with Jub Jub and a daughter with late Orlando Pirates goalie, Senzo Meyiwa.

Peeps took to ChrisExcel's comment section and roasted the musician's man. Some claimed her new baby father is Mthokozisi Yende, former Kaizer Chiefs star.

