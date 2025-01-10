Kelly Khumalo Teases New Gospel Song With Winnie Mashaba, Reactions Mixed: “This Song Is Amazing”
- Kelly Khumalo recently teased a new song featuring gospel star, Winnie Mashaba
- A video of the controversial singer listening to the song while driving had fans itching to hear it in its entirety
- Meanwhile, some netizens couldn't help but drag Kelly over her alleged crimes
Kelly Khumalo appears to have a new song on the horizon, and fans can't wait to hear it.
Kelly Khumalo previews new song
Just days after being mistaken for Winnie Khumalo on live television, Kelly Khumalo is using the free publicity to promote her music.
The singer shared a video playing an unknown gospel song said to feature famous gospel star, Winnie Mashaba.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the singer-turned-sangoma playing the song while driving, looking as gorgeous as ever with a curly wig and oversized sunglasses.
This would be her first musical offering since she released From A God to A King (Deluxe) in May 2024, and it's clear that her supporters are in for something special:
Here's what Mzansi said about Kelly Khumalo's new song
Netizens are curious about Kelly's sudden transition to gospel music, while others continue to throw shade at the singer:
StHonorable asked:
"Why these days does she like to sing gospel songs? Is she trying to mock God?"
Ntsikah1 admitted:
"I don't like Kelly, but this song is amazing."
Khathu_M_ said:
"Only if she was not an evil person, wow, she can sing."
NomtZ1 wrote:
"This woman is so talented, and she’d be so far in her career if she hadn't involved herself in sketchy things."
Meanwhile, fans sang Kelly's praises and couldn't wait to hear her new song:
JustX_101 said:
"One thing about KK is she makes good music, and she truly is the voice of Africa."
Nhoza_ was excited:
"I can’t wait to hear it! I love this woman."
RamatsobaneM predicted:
"This is going to be a nice song."
karaboangel_ praised Kelly:
"This woman is so talented."
Kelly Khumalo shares gospel performance
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelly Khumalo's lively gospel performance.
While many fans praised Kelly's undeniable talent, some netizens threw shade at her and brought up her alleged crimes.
