A video of Kelly Khumalo's recent performance didn't land well with some netizens

The singer was recorded at an event singing her heart out to the crowd, and her adoring fans sang her praises

However, other social media users threw shade at the singer and brought up her alleged crimes

Not everyone was happy to see Kelly Khumalo on stage. Images: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is the girl she thinks she is, and her shows continue to prove just how much her fans adore her.

Kelly Khumalo shares gospel performance

It's pretty evident that the rumours of Kelly Khumalo being blackballed were merely that, rumours.

Despite the controversy from the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Kelly continues to get booked, and her supporters attend her events from far and wide, ready to sing and dance with their fave, and her latest show was no different.

The controversial singer shared a video from her show, in which she's seen in the middle of a lively gospel performance, singing to her fans who held their hands up in worship.

This comes after she showed off her Spotify streaming numbers, proof that she still got it:

Mzansi weighs in on Kelly Khumalo's performance

Fans showed love to Kelly and admired her remarkable talent:

shaz___m was moved:

"Ah, I found myself worshipping. Kelly ke boss straight."

Cellydhl was impressed:

"One thing they can’t take away from Kelly is her voice."

DJMaverickZA showed love to Kelly:

"I love her. What a talent she is."

mpumikay38 posted:

"Still the best, and still love her."

Meanwhile, others were furious and are still holding on to hope that the singer would one day be tried for Senzo Meyiwa's murder:

MinaWenanaye said:

"Her still being allowed a platform shows the hypocrisy of South African feminists."

mamtungwa_ asked:

"Why is she still getting booked?"

nolomoifa said:

"Forcing things before going to jail is mad business."

Andie369_ demanded:

"She needs to go to jail."

Kelly Khumalo's old text messages resurface

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared the incriminating text messages the singer allegedly sent before Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

The texts seemingly showed Kelly's hate for her baby daddy after details of their affair were leaked.

