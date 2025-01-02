Kairo Forbes is chasing her dreams in 2025 and was recently presented with the opportunity of a lifetime

The kidfluencer shared a video of herself strutting her stuff at a runway show and said modelling was one of her biggest dreams

Her passion inspired and touched fans' hearts as many cheered her on for chasing her dream

Kairo Forbes realised her dream of becoming a runway model. Images: kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes has her eye on the prize and is putting her fame and influence to good use!

Kairo Forbes launches modelling career

Kairo Forbes says 2025 is the year for realising your dreams no matter how big or small, and she led by example by revealing one of hers.

The award-winning influencer spoke about her dream of becoming a runway model and how intentional she is in one day making it her reality:

"Every pose, every step, and every moment brings me closer to the dream I see in my heart."

She shared a video of herself walking on a runway for Ace Models, a modelling agency in Gauteng, showing off her unique skills and dazzling personality that had the crowd cheering.

This comes after she partnered with Ackermans, and it looks like Kairo is closer to her dream now more than ever:

Mzansi shows love to Kairo Forbes

Fans and followers are proud of Kairo and wish her well on her new hustle:

acemodelswaterfall said:

"Our shining star!"

maryaugustadam cheered Kairo on:

"You go get it! Live life to the fullest!"

zara_atarah welcomed Kairo:

"Welcome to the Ace family; you are in the right place."

zoleka_mbuli was proud:

"I saw you on an Ackerman's billboard, and the way I smiled! Your internet Aunties love you, baby girl."

bubu_ziyech posted:

"When daddy sang 'The World is Yours,' he knew exactly what he meant. The world is gonna know who Kairo Forbes is."

charmainewalkerendley showed love to Kairo:

"You are simply amazing."

