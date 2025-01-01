Nonku Williams stunned fans with a saucy photo flaunting her curves and flat tummy in a Louis Vuitton two-piece

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising her figure while others criticised her for promoting body surgeries and posting revealing images at 40

Fans expressed concerns about her thirst trapping and the contradiction of her glamorous posts with her preaching about holiness

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nonku Williams set temperatures soaring with her stunning photo. The Real Housewives of Durban star rang in the new year with saucy images.

Nonku Williams showed off her incredible curves in a saucy picture. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams is flaunting her killer curves on social media. The reality TV star and businesswoman, who has been open about the several surgeries she has done, is not ashamed to show off her stunning figure.

Noks, who has been on the popular reality TV show for five years, has also been open about her growth and glow-up.

Musa Khawula had the streets buzzing when he reposted Nonku Williams' saucy picture. The star flaunted her killer curves and flat tummy in a Louis Vuitton two-piece.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Nonku Williams' hot picture

Social media users did not hold back their reactions to the reality TV star's picture. Some said her body was banging, while others shared negative reactions.

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"This body looks tired."

@UnaMbo1 wrote:

"One thing about these liposuctions, they will ruin your belly button shame."

@Zayen30 commented:

"At 40 years, she is still posting pictures... Clearly, the attention is no longer on her. Men prefer them younger..."

@tonnygerald said:

"Thirst trapping at her age while preaching holiness from the Bible is bad business 😷"

@Jolene68541946 said:

"Why do these so-called celebrities think nakedness is cute left nothing for imagination."

Nadia Nakai's revealing picture gets mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and South African rapper Nadia Nakai had a recent photoshoot where she left little to the imagination.

Bragga wore a see-through jumpsuit while out and about in Cape Town. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nadia was posed next to her car, "Black Panther and her cub, on puuuuur!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News