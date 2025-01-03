Uncle Waffles faced criticism on social media over her dance moves and weight gain after sharing a video

Social media users expressed concerns, with some suggesting she should address her weight, fearing it could impact her health and career

Despite her success in music and collaborations, fans felt compelled to comment on her appearance, with some making playful remarks

Uncle Waffles recently had the rumour mill spinning when she shared a video showing her dance moves. Social media users raised concerns about the DJ's weight gain.

Uncle Waffles' fans have raised concerns about her weight. Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Oops! BET Award-winning star Uncle Waffles caught strays from social media users over her dance moves and weight gain. South Africans on social media do not hold back when it comes to celebrities gaining too much weight. Singer and dancer Kamo Mphela was recently dragged for her excessive weight gain.

A video of Tanzania hitmaker Uncle Waffles dancing was shared on X by a user with the handle @TheYanosUpdate. Take a look at the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Uncle Waffles' dance moves

Social media users weighed in on Uncle Waffles' moves and weight gain. Many said the star should do something about her weight. Although she has been dominating charts, releasing music and collaborating with international stars, fans still think the star should work on her weight gain as it might affect her health and career.

@bozzie_t commented:

"She looks different since becoming thick."

@ZandySeal wrote:

"Let me mind my own business... Kukhona into e-off."

@Thembachox said:

"They will say I'm a hater when i start talking."

@Pablo_mzansi wrote:

"I always wondered 🤔 why the Uncle. Now, it makes sense. The uncle is showing."

@THendrix777 said:

"Which one is this one now. Breathe my sister."

Uncle Waffles’ Baphi music video receives glowing reviews

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles has finally released the much-awaited visuals for her song Baphi. The talented star shared a glimpse of her work with fans on social media.

Uncle Waffles gave her fans an early Christmas present. The Amapiano star, who has been booked and busy through the year, had music lovers jumping with joy when she announced the release of the Baphi music video.

Source: Briefly News