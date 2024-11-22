Kamo Mphela's weight sparked debate on social media after a viral video showed her apparent weight gain, with some fans criticising and others defending her

Critics suggested she adopt a healthier lifestyle, while supporters argued she still looked attractive

The discussion highlighted the scrutiny celebrities face over personal matters like appearance and lifestyle choices

Kamo Mphela's weight became a hot topic on social media after her video went viral. Some fans said she had gained too many kilos, while others defended the star.

Fans debate about Kamo Mphela's weight gain. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

One downside of being a celebrity is that people feel entitled to judge you based on who you date, the car you drive or even your weight. Popular Mzansi dancer and musician Kamo Mphela's name recently popped up on timelines as fans spoke about her weight gain.

A user with the handle @Ercolena reposted the star's video on X, who noted that Kamo had gained too much weight. The post read:

"Insane weight gain man. women will be slim then pop out after 2 years looking like this and expect you to be friendly."

Fans react to Kamo Mphela's video

The post left fans divided. Some said the star should hit the gym to lose the extra kilos she has put on, while others said she still looked hot.

@Kagiesure wrote:

"We are not body shaming but encouraging healthy lifestyles."

@KamoMoeng_ said:

"She literally looks good."

@Kagiesure commented:

"This can’t be the same beautiful woman with a nice body who was dancing at sports scene a few years ago and people surely don’t expect us to say this is beautiful…we have to take care of our bodies…I have a beer belly and I’m fighting it at the gym."

@TMNLMNKRL added:

"Yea fat ain't cool, it must never be normalised, they need to know!!"

@mbayise_y noted:

"They will massage the results of an unhealthy life style."

