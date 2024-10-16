Ntsiki Mazwai compared her body to Rihanna's, sharing on X that her breasts resemble the singer's, but she faces constant body shaming, unlike Riri

Social media users reacted, with some attributing Rihanna's body changes to recent motherhood while others criticised Ntsiki's timing and frequent online conflicts

Fans also pointed out that societal biases play a role in how bodies are judged, referencing similar trolling of Nasty C's wife, Sammie Heavens

Ntsiki Mazwai has compared her body to internationally acclaimed singer and businesswoman Rihanna after being dragged for her body on social media. The star posted a picture of the Diamonds singer and shared her thoughts.

Ntsiki Mazwai addressed body shaming on social media. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Dimitrios Kambouris

Ntsiki Mazwai compares her body to Rihanna

Ntsiki Mazwai is undoubtedly one of the most trolled celebrities in South Africa. If fans are not dragging her for her career, it's her skin colour or body.

The Moya Podcast host took to her X page to share a picture of the Take A Bow singer and shared her concerns. She said Rihanna's bo*bs looked like hers, but social media users never body shame her.

"Her boobs look like mine, but she will never experience the same abuse."

Fans react to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Social media users weighed in on the comparison between Ntsiki Mazwai and Rihanna. Some said Riri's body was justified because she just had a baby, while others defended Ntsiki.

@malesamohlala said:

"She's a mother to a newborn baby(breast-feeding...wena u are like this for what?"

@Mvuyisi_ commented:

"Do boobs not change shape and size when you have given birth?"

@wmacgwenzi commented:

"I used to root for you all the time. But Aaiii you love fighting so much. I just gave up 🤣🤣🤣 It doesn't mean you are wrong, kodwa you don't choose time and place. That time you are fighting everyone. Noone is safe. 🙆🙆😂"

@phuti_nkosi commented:

"You know very well that our people hate their own with passion."

@ZenzeleKubheka9 added:

"She recently gave birth. Wena?"

@getty_pretty wrote:

"But she's a mother to two!"

@ImmaculateBreed added:

"Yesterday, they were busy attacking Sammie Heavens, Nasty C's wife, for having the same breasts."

