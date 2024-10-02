Ntsiki Mazwai trolled the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in her latest Twitter (X) post in response to his fan

The post was about some of the things he is famous for having said, and Ntsiki decided to point out his past with his late fiancée Anele Tembe

Netizens were taken aback by her sentiments, as some dragged her for the way she spoke about the late rapper

Ntsiki Mazwai proves, once again, that she is not an AKA fan. She has taken yet another dig at the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Ntsiki trolls the late AKA

In a post with not so many words used, Ntsiki Mazwai trolled the late Lemonade hitmaker, AKA. In response to a fan who asked Twitter (X) users to relay some of the rapper's famous spoken words, Ntsiki decided to reign on everyone's parade.

Ntsiki used his situation with his late fiancée Anele Tembe, who AKA claimed she jumped from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The late star denied pushing Anele Tembe despite many people being skeptical about it.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Netizens were taken aback by her sentiments, as some dragged her for the way she spoke about the late rapper.

@headaches28 argued:

"I'm glad Ntsiki can produce expert opinions and forensic reports enough to contradict the western cape director of public prosecution."

@NguUnam mentioned:

"Yoh Miss Mzwai. I was never ready."

@mbarara1 added:

"I didn't push her."

@fikiswa_fiki stated:

"You really do not like the poor guy, even after he had died. Have some shame."

@Nicolo668063258 stated:

"Conversation they don’t want to have. He told us she suffered from depression without any qualified authority telling us so."

@Sguy_De_Jagaban replied:

"Shame, you always have to be controversial because that's the only way you can get attention."

