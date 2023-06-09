Connie Ferguson is undeniably one of the biggest actresses South Africa has produced. The actress has graced our television screens for decades in productions like Generations, The Wild and The Queen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One thing that has shocked many South Africans is how the mother of two seems to be ageing backwards. Fans are often surprised to hear that the star is over 50 years years and has a grandchild because she doesn't look a day over 35 years.

A look at how Connie Ferguson stays young. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Briefly News explores the actress's secrets to looking forever young without taking the cosmetic surgery route.

1. Connie Ferguson loves boxing

Anyone who has followed Connie Ferguson long enough knows she is a boxing fanatic. The talented actress was dubbed the Boxing Queen by her followers after sharing several videos from her sessions with boxing coach, Xolisani Ndongeni, at the Fight Club gym in Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, the former Generations star was in beast mode in the videos, throwing hard punches at her coach while also dodging a few punches thrown at her.

The actress even inspired a few fans and fellow celebrities to join boxing classes.

2. Connie Ferguson inspires her followers to keep fit by skipping rope

Connie Ferguson is one of the few celebrities who don't look their age. For the award-winning actress, it's not about going under the knife to look perfect in a blink of an eye, it's through hard work, sweat and dedication.

People never knew skipping rope was easy and is good for a full-body workout as it burns around 200 calories in 10 minutes.

According to The South African, the actress had many of her followers hitting the gym with their skipping ropes after demonstrating how easy it looks. She even introduced a skipping challenge that saw many, including controversial author Jackie Phamotse, participate. She wrote:

"So @jackie_phamotse suggested we do a skipping challenge to kick off the year and I thought why not?‍♀️ So to challenge myself as well, I tried skipping to a beat that forces me to go double times! Needless to say I had a comedy show for one!

"I didn’t post everything but this will show you how real the struggle was!‍♀️ I had fun with it though! And that’s the trick! In your struggles, try and have fun. That way you’ll never lose steam! Even as you mess up, you’ll keep going! And practice makes perfect right?"

However, not everyone was inspired by Connie's easy-looking fitness routine. Some came up with excuses about how they are always too busy to hit the gym.

@elpresto commented:

“When you have a demanding 8-16h job and children to take to and pick at school as well as cooking for them you won’t have time for this. We should stop putting unnecessary pressure on people.”

@boipelo_lesenya shared:

"I don’t have her genes."

@tireddemocracy said:

“Yoh. She makes it look so easy. Skipping is hard guys :weary:”

3. Connie Ferguson says working out helps her fight depression

Depression is real among South Africans from all walks of life. Stars including Connie Ferguson have opened up about their battle with depression. The Kings Of Joburg however, said she has been off anti-depressants for a while because of her workout routines.

TimesLIVE reported that the award-winning actress took to her Instagram page and shared that she pushes herself to keep working out even on days she wants to lie down because she knows the benefits of working out. She wrote:

"Exercise is good for so many different reasons, but the reason I commit even when I don’t feel like it, is because of its effect on my mental health! It’s been years that I’ve been off antidepressants, and even in the most challenging times, I managed to stay off. Wake up, PRAY, exercise and go about your day."

4. Connie Ferguson loves high-intensity interval training

Connie Ferguson is a firm believer that age is just a number. The actress who is now in her 50s also loves doing high-intensity interval training. According to IOL, high-intensity interval training also known as HIIT, are workout routine that involves short bursts of intense exercise alternated with low-intensity recovery periods.

Per the publication, HIIT enables Connie to maintain her abs of steel because it involves routines that can help reduce body fat and waist circumference.

Connie Ferguson’s R30 million car collection leaves Mzansi drooling, from Lamborghini Urus to Rolls Royce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson never brags about her wealth on social media but the star has a mouthwatering car collection.

Ferguson who is regarded as one of the richest celebrities in South Africa reportedly has an impressive car collection.

According to The South African, The Queen actress enjoys a collection of fancy rides. The 52-year-old star's mouthwatering car collection includes an R4 million Austin Martin, R4.7 million Lamborghini Urus, R4.8 million Rolls Royce, R2.7 million Maserati, R6 million Bentley, R2.4 million Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, R3.7 million Range Rover and a R1.9 million Mercedes Benz AMC63.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News