A young lady's fear of high diving into a public pool in the Mother City fascinated viewers, leaving them entertained

The packed pool area exploded in cheers as she repeatedly backed away from the edge in the clip that was shared on TikTok and went viral

Social media users reacted with laughter in the comment section, with many saying they were reminded of a comedic character's scene

A man recorded a young lady who chickened out of jumping into a swimming pool in the Mother City. Image: @elrich_arends

Source: TikTok

A local lady's hesitant dive at Cape Town's iconic Seapoint Pavilion pool became a viral sensation, bringing smiles to viewers across social media as her relatable fear and determination showcased the efforts of overcoming personal challenges in a public setting.

TikTok user @elrich_arends shared the unforgettable clip, which amused those at the pool and online users who saw it on his account.

To jump or not to jump

In the clip, the young woman walks towards the edge of the high-diving walkway, visibly nervous as she contemplates the jump. Every time she approaches the tip, she suddenly breaks, steps back, and shakes her head without hesitation as the crowd of pool-goers, both inside and outside the venue, watches while holding their breath.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi wished the lady had jumped

Over 3K amused social media users took to the comment section to share their comments. Many wished the young lady would have jumped into the pool, while others shared that their fear of water would not even allow them to get close to the high-diving walkway.

User @Amanda2021 added:

"No respect for the people waiting in line."

User @Andanimutavhatsindi shared:

"Reminds me of Mr Bean😂."

User @Aurora & Wisteria added:

"I want to ask for part 2 but she's probably still standing on the diving board😭."

User @Vanny_Nessa said:

"As much as I know how to swim I’ll never dive into a pool. I almost got injured from diving."

User @Suzan MaMvelase Mobeng asked:

"How long was she there for 😂😂?"

User @Sarah Nana-Singh shared:

"This was performance art🤌🏽. I'm glad it was caught on camera; it's giving Mr. Bean ✨."

Source: Briefly News