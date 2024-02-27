Reality TV star Nonku William opened up to Briefly News about her personal growth across all five seasons of The Real Housewives of Durban

Nonku shared with the publication that she is way more calm and the way she acts and speaks has improved from how she was in Season 1

The RHOD star also mentioned that being on national TV has positioned her in a vulnerable state

It sure has been an adventure and a journey for reality TV star Nonku Williams in the past five years since she debuted on The Real Housewives of Durban.

Nonku Williams reflects on her journey during RHOD

Nonku Williams is one of the OGs on The Real Housewives of Durban as she has been with the show from day one. The reality TV star got candid with Briefly News on how the show has impacted her life and herself personally and how she has grown and become a better person than she was when she first started.

She said:

"I feel like life and God has grown me and humbled me in the best way. The way I think, speak and act is worlds apart to who I was on S1. I am much more calm. I am much more confident in who I am. I don’t care for the drama anymore. I’m in my own little world flourishing with God and that’s where I intend to stay."

Nonku also mentioned to Briefly News the reality TV platform influenced her mourning process, as she has had moments of grief during the show:

"Being on national TV has obviously positioned me in a vulnerable state. You open yourself to criticism and outside energies that can often heighten things like anxiety and stress. However I’ve grown a lot and now feel I can process things in a much healthier way.

"I am who I am and I wear my heart on my sleeve. I believe God has given me this level of influence to impact others. I believe He’s placed a word and a story in me to share with the world.

"This requires me to be alot more open and honest about who I am and my journey. In very cathartic in a way way. Personally, I want to stay on my glow up journey and keep pouring into myself mentally emotionally physically and spiritually.

'Professionally, there’s alot going on. Let’s just say hold on to your seats and buckle up because there’s so much to come."

