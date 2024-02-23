A learner from the University of the Witwatersrand advised matriculants and Grade 11s to stay focused on their studies and work hard

The lady revealed that she did not focus on her studies during her high school years, which resulted in her having to take a longer route to pursue medicine

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip as they expressed their thoughts on the subject

A medical student took it upon herself to advise all Grade 11 and 12 pupils on the importance of their marks, which determine their acceptance to university.

A Wits medical student urged Grade 11 and 12 students to prioritise their marks for university acceptance in a TikTok video. Image:@__oratilwe

Source: TikTok

Medical student warns learners to be wise

In a TikTok clip posted by @__oratilwe on the video platform, the young lady said that if she went back in time to her high school years, she would fight so hard for her Grade 11 results and would work diligently in her matric year.

"I would not have had to go through a different degree. Because now my level of tiredness can not be compared with my classmate who got into medical school straight with their matric results."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She also stated that it was her sixth year at the University of the Witwatersrand. She added that she is in her fourth year of medicine because she was doing a different degree in order for her to qualify to study medicine.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

The video of the young lady attracted many views, thousands of likes and many comments. People thanked the woman for helpful tips, while others voiced their opinions.

Goitsiie said:

"I’m not demotivated at all, completed BSc in Animal Health (four years) this year, and I’m applying for BVet (six years plus) at UP. Trusting God."

Sekiso shared:

"Grade 11 results are very important!!!! I got preselected because of my Grade 11 and six distinctions."

Lerato Nokwanda Blom cheered the woman up by saying:

"But babe, you are still at it. You are making it happen. Fatigue is temporary... medicine is forever... KEEP ON KEEPING ON."

Unathi added:

"I'm proud of you... your resilience is to be commended."

Gugulam13 commented:

"How I wish Grade 11s and matrics would listen to this! And take it seriously."

Woman advises matrics receiving their results

Briefly News previously reported on a TikTokker who posts under the name @remofilwe.mojaki using her channel to post videos with various titles. Her most recent TikTok video comes as matrics eagerly await their results nationwide.

She posted the video addressing matrics and others around them to give some advice during this period. Her first point states that "prayer will not help" as the exams are done and the results have been printed. She says that if the matriculants worked hard during the year and started the year off well, they'll get the results they wanted.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News