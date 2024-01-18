A woman posted a TikTok video advising matric students nervously anticipating their results for 2023

The first and primary point she made was that prayer will not help as the results have been printed and it will change nothing

While some in the comments agreed with some of her points, netizens came through to let her know that prayer does help in anxious times

TikTokker @remofilwe.mojaki posted a video telling matric students that prayer will not help as they receive their results.

The TikTokker, who posts under the name @remofilwe.mojaki, uses her channel to post list videos with various titles. Her most recent TikTok video comes as matrics eagerly await their results nationwide.

Sound advice

She posted the video addressing matrics and others around them to give some advice during this period. Her first point states that "prayer will not help" as the exams are done and the results have been printed. She says that if the matriculants worked hard during the year and started the year off well, they'll get the results they wanted.

The other three points she states include letting people who were not part of the process of working through matric to not ask about results, letting matrics know to just relax, and that the world outside of high school is complicated.

Belief in prayer

While netizens agreed with her last three points in her video, the comments sections were flooded with people defending prayer as a source of help and reassurance. While disagreed from a religious level, others believed that can also calm nerves.

Ngwana Jeso thought prayer helps in different ways:

"Prayer is not about changing the results, you can change your situation or how you receive the marks pray bana ba ko hae❤️"

Kimmy got the marks she wanted:

"Prayer works bae; the marks I received were literally higher than I expected because God is an answering God. Prayer works."

Safi Hassan was nervous:

"Not me watching this just after I prayed."

Palesa prays for strength:

"Please pray, praying isn't about changing the marks. You're praying for doors to open, for strength to accept the result."

