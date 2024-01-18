The Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda celebrated an incredible round of results following the release of the 2023 IEB matric results

The school shared that among their 80 students, they achieved 252 subject distinctions and an average of 3.2 distinctions per candidate

The school's 2023 Dux, Sesihle Mrara, scored 10 impressive distinctions and was included on the IEB outstanding achievement list

The Diocesan School for Girls Makhanda's 2023 Dux, Sesihle Mrara, achieved a remarkable 10 distinctions. Source: Getty Images/Coroimage/Willie B. Thomas, Facebook/The Diocesan School for Girls

Source: Getty Images

There are several schools around the country celebrating stellar results from their students. Diocesan School for Girls Makhanda is among those that expressed pride in their student's results.

Incredible achievement

The school boasted some incredible IEB matric results, such as achieving a 100% pass rate, while 100% of their students astonishingly achieved an A, B or C aggregate.

Among their 80 students, they scored 252 subject distinctions between them. The class has a 3.2 distinction average, with 49% of them achieving an A aggregate.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Deputy head of academics, Dr Peter Gentz, congratulated their students:

"This exceptional group of matrics was a joy to teach from Grade 8, as they embraced their learning and developed into remarkable young women. We extend our congratulations to the class of 2023 and immense gratitude to the academic staff of DSG and St Andrew's College."

Matrics soar

The school shared its top achievers, who scored some impressive results. Their top performing student was 2023 Dux Sesihle Mrara, who achieved 10 remarkable distinctions and was placed on the IEB Outstanding Achievement List for succeeding within the top 5% nationally in six or more subjects.

Deputy headgirl Tegan-Lee Parker achieved nine distinctions and was placed on the IEB Commendable Achievement List. Holly Clowes, Natalie Morris and Maxine Bosire all achieved eight distinctions, while Megan Abendanon, Leigh Du Toit, Jodie Hall, Sarah Jensen, Erin Payton and Grace Rushmore earned seven distinctions each.

Nine of the school's matric students placed in the top 1% per subject nationally. Take a look at the list:

• Sesihle Mrara in Accounting

• Georgia Stewart in Dramatic Arts, English Home Language, and History

• Grace Rushmere in Dramatic Arts

• Holly Clowes in English Home Language, History, and Life Sciences

• Tyler Wratten in English Home Language, History, and Visual Arts

• Natalie Morris in Geography and Life Sciences

• Anne-Marie Sutherland in Geography

• Tegan-Lee Parker in History

• Jodie Hall in Visual Arts

Meet Kearsney’s Nthato Sifumba, who got 94% in maths

In other matric results, Briefly News spoke to the KwaZulu-Natal-based school, Kearsney College, which achieved some stellar results.

Their top-performing learner, Nthato Sifumba, achieved eight distinctions, and three other boys each attained seven.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News