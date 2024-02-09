The Real Housewives of Durban Season 4 premiered with Nonku Williams grabbing attention, sparking social media buzz

Fans reacted to her new persona and anticipated drama in the absence of Anne Mthembu

Social media users shared thoughts on Williams' behaviour and predicted her recurring pattern of reinvention

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 4 is finally here and social media users are already dishing their thoughts on the show. Businesswoman Nonku Williams has already caught the attention of fans.

‘RHODurban’ viewers shared their thoughts on Nonku Williams. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

RHOD viewers share thoughts about Nonku

The Real Housewives of Durban has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines since the first episode of Season 4 dropped on Friday 9 February. Fans have been sharing thoughts about the new and returning cast members.

This season is going to be a little different as one of the most popular housewives Anne Mthembu will not be joining the show. Taking to her social media page, a viewer with the handle @Anitta_Nxusa said Nonku Williams is a new person again this season. She posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Nonku is a whole new person, again. #RHODurban."

RHOD viewers react to show's first episode

Social media users shared their thoughts on the first episode of the popular show. Some said they are looking forward to Nonku Williams starting drama, and others spoke about her behaviour.

@Realest_Ree wrote:

"And then she'll come to the reunion looking broken and say "Watching the show, I cringed at my behaviour throughout the entire season" "

@BigMadam28 added:

"She'll be a new person next week athi I'm on a journey right now."

@Lakeson4 commented:

"Na Last time she was a new person yoh ayi it's giving 'yearly rebirth'"

@TAsanwah added:

"My exact reaction"

@debora_mkhabo said:

"That's how it starts, before she decides what the h**l! Let's do this, let me put this show on my back!"

Nonku Williams and Tumelo Ramaphosa fuel dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' business partnerships with President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa have sparked dating rumours again.

Reality television star Nonku Williams' dating life is back in the spotlight again after her videos with President Ramaphosa's son Tumelo went viral. The claims about the two being romantically linked started when they were spotted having a cosy dinner date late last year.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News