South African vocalist Lady Zamar is starting the year 2025 on a new slate, opening up to new beginnings

The singer posted a new selfie where she showed off her insane face card and left fans drooling

However, some trolls will never let Lady Zamar rest, especially since she made this assault allegation against Sjava

Lady Zamar is entering 2025 with a new mindset. Image: @lady_zamar

South African singer Lady Zamar took to social media to speak about what she envisions for 2025.

Lady Zamar posts stunning selfie

Collide hitmaker Lady Zamar posted a cute selfie on X in which she spoke about making new beginnings in her life. The singer is known for her catchy lyrics and soothing voice.

However she does get hated on often after those allegations against Sjava.

Lady Zamar was on the cover of Previdar, where she spoke about how she wanted to reintroduce herself to the music industry. “I have to reintroduce myself again, I have to reestablish myself,” she said.

This was also fresh off her third album release. In the feature, Zamar “Opened up about growth, pain, love and letting go.”

Check out her selfie below:

Mzansi people show love to Lady Zamar's new selfie

People on social media showed love to Lady Zamar, saying she looked stunning.

@Motsolinefour said:

"Best of luck, and we've been waiting for that comeback to bring us good music back."

@KwenzekileNcube shared:

"I don't think there will be a song better than Collide. Best song ever. Thank you."

@4lipmode declared:

"Mamelodi is one of my favourite jams from your sensational vocals. I love 'Resident in My Heart,' which is my personal favourite. You are a vocalist of note. I wish you'd feature me in one of your deep house sounds."

@Karabo_M_K stated:

"Looking good Queen😍"

Lady Zamar's new single trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Zamar released a new single, titled Deeper and it is from her album, Rainbow.

Zamar answered her fans' call for new music when she released Deeper, which gave them a preview of her latest offering. Lady Zamar showed excitement about dabbling in amapiano, which she infused with her signature sound.

