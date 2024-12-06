Kelly Khumalo's Spotify stats for 2024 are impressive, with 1.88 million listeners and 12 million streams

Despite ongoing controversy surrounding her involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, her music continues to receive mixed reactions from fans

While some praise her music, others express concerns about her personal life and involvement in the murder case

Kelly Khumalo's name may be marred in controversy, but that does not stop her music from impacting fans. The star recently shared a picture with her Spotify stats for 2024, and they are impressive.

Kelly Khumalo shares her Spotify stats online

Kelly Khumalo recently showed off her millions of Spotify listeners on social media. The singer has been trending for all the wrong reasons on social media, and fans have been calling for her to be cancelled, but she is still winning.

MDN News reposted a screenshot showing the Empini singer's Spotify listers for this year. The post shows that Kelly had 1.88 million listeners and 12 million streams.

Fans react to Kelly Khumalo's Spotify listeners

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the singer's statistics. Some admitted that the singer makes great music despite the drama in her life. Others mentioned her involvement in the controversial Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

@Katsongo17 said:

"The listeners should be charged as well."

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Her music is great."

@Washeyafinest wrote:

"She must reveal who killed Senzo😭"

@AfroNeneBae added:

"She uses her music to hypnotize people."

@KETSO_MAT said:

"I'm not part of the stats, will listen once I've adequately satisfied myself that she has nothing to do with Senzo's murder. If Senzo was accused of killing Kelly, he would be hated..."

Tumisho Masha questions why Kelly Khumalo isn't cancelled

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular actor Tumisho Masha sparked a heated debate on social media when he questioned why singer Kelly Khumalo hadn't been cancelled over her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's death.

Tumisho Masha's name popped up on social media when he asked why Kelly Khumalo hadn't been cancelled after her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

