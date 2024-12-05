MacG's Podcast & Chill was crowned South Africa's most streamed podcast on Spotify for 2024, continuing its 2023 reign

The podcast, featuring MacG, Sol Phenduka, and Ghost Lady, achieved millions of views by tackling controversial topics, dominating social media

Social media users celebrated the achievement, with mixed reactions highlighting both support and criticism of the show's bold content

MacG’s ‘Podcast & Chill’ has been crowned South Africa’s most-streamed podcast on Spotify in 2024. Image: @macgunleashed and @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Podcast & Chill named SA's mosts-streamed podcast on Spotify

"Podcast and Chill with MacG has has officially been crowned as the Most streamed Podcast of 2024 by a South African on SA🇿🇦 Spotify. It was also the No. #1 Most Streamed Podcast of 2023 run by a South African."

Fans celebrate Podcast & Chill's success

Social media users celebrated the popular show's major success. Many said MacG and his team deserved being crowned the support thay have been receiving from fans.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"🔥🔥🔥 we welcome these news."

@pmcafrica commented:

"And it will be in 2025 💪"

@Scarnia_11 asked:

"Are there people that stream Podcasts without visuals 🙆🏾‍♂️"

@JohannesNdlang1 wrote:

"We love smashing."

@Abraham_Zuma added:

"Yes nonsense sells in Mzansi vele."

MacG alleges Siya Kolisi got another woman pregnant

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Podcast & Chill host MacG speculated about Siya Kolisi amid his shocking divorce. The outspoken podcaster alleged that something big must have happened for Rachel to file for divorce.

Since the announcement, Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce has been trending on various social media platforms. South Africans have been trying to determine what led to the divorce because the Kolisis' seemed like the happiest couple.

