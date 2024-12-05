Canadian rapper Drake was crowned the most streamed artist in South Africa for 2024, dominating Spotify Wrapped thanks to his global hits and ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar

Fans react: Social media users celebrated his success, urging him to tour South Africa, with many admitting to being loyal listeners

Nasty C's milestone: Fans also highlighted Nasty C's achievement as the most streamed South African hip-hop artist on Spotify in 2024

Canadian rapper Drake is dominating South African music platforms. The star has been crowned the most streamed artist in SA for 2024.

Drake has been crowned the most streamed artist on Spotify in SA. Image: John Phillips and Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

Drake tops SA music streaming platform

Washa! Drake has been named the most streamed artist on Spotify in Mzansi. The rapper hogged headlines and trends throughout the year thanks to his beef with Kendrick Lamar, but it looks like Mzansi was team Drizzy.

According to @2022AFRICA, the God's Plan rapper was crowned the most streamed artist in South Africa in 2024. The post read:

"Drake has officially been crowned as the Most streamed artist of 2024 on SA🇿🇦 Spofity #SpotifyWrapped."

Fans react to Drake's success in SA

Social media users celebrated Drake dominating Spotify in South Africa. Some even hinted that he should come to SA for a show.

@Lelo_Zungu said:

"Artists must tour countries where they're streamed the most.. *just a suggestion* 🧎🏾‍♀️"

@iXactualfacts wrote:

"He needs to come to SA and do some shows. I’ll trave all the way for it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @Drake stop playing and do this asap."

@TheWeekdaeZA added:

"Without shame, I am one of those listeners."

@LaBaseFacade said:

"GOAT for a reason."

@myXusername123 wrote:

"Now tell them how Nasty C is no.1 most streamed SA Hip Hop artist of 2024 on SA Spotify 🙏🏽tell them doubters so they can complain."

