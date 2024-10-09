Against all the odds, Chris Brown keeps on thriving as he sees more success in Mzansi

Though there are some against him coming to perform in SA, the American star recently bagged a new sponsor for his upcoming concert

Many netizens were stunned by this as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Chris Brown bagged another sponsorship. Image: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

American singer and songwriter Chris Brown is seeing more success in South Africa. He has bagged another sponsorship for his Mzansi concerts, which will take place in December 2024.

MTV Base sponsors Chris Brown's SA concert

Social media has been buzzing since American singer and songwriter Chris Brown announced that he would head down to South Africa in December 2024.

Recently, the singer bagged another sponsorship for his upcoming concert at the FNB Stadium on December 14 and 15, 2024. South Africa's premier live entertainment company, BIG Concerts, announced that MTV Base has gotten on board as one of Breezy's SA concert sponsors on their Twitter (X) page despite the campaign to boycott the star's concert.

They wrote:

"Exciting news! New Partner alert! We're thrilled to announce that @MTVBaseAfrica will proudly power the @chrisbrown Live in Johannesburg, Breezy in South Africa concerts! Get ready for the concert of the year as Breezy takes over FNB Stadium this December! 14th Dec = SOLD OUT, 15th Dec = BOOK NOW! Venue: FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. Tickets are flying, grab yours NOW: http://bit.ly/ChrisBrownSA24 or at Ticketmaster! Don't miss out on this epic experience! Powered by @MTVBase and @YFM."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chris Brown's new sponsor

This stunned Many netizens, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ThereGoTerry commented:

"Hey girl @womenforchange5 ya’ll be losing."

@khandizwe_chris responded:

"That's massive."

@Ms_Logical replied:

"Oh wow, that’s exciting."

@Molotwadi_M wrote:

"Who is opening for CB and I hope there will be security everywhere so we are safe."

@taugheeda said:

"Heaven approved his righteousness. We will be there."

@ThuliSaul_ responded:

"We will be there."

Chris Brown concert ticket prices revealed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the ticket prices for Chris Brown's concert.

Netizens were in shock and had no clue how they would raise the money in time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News