The advertising rates for Africa's biggest podcast were revealed, and the numbers look decent for some people

The Podcast And Chill with MacG team allegedly charge from R80,000 to R150,000 to advertise on their platform

The rates sparked a debate online, with people saying they are too low for people of their calibre while others argue that they are reasonable

The advertising rates for Podcast and Chill with MacG have been revealed. The podcast is dubbed the biggest in Africa, and its prices have sparked a conversation on social media.

How much does it cost to advertise on Podcast And Chill?

Just recently, an Instagram user shared the advertising rates for Podcast and Chill with MacG. They allegedly charge R80,000 to read out an ad for your business on the platform. The content must not be more than five minutes.

Your business will need R150,000 to be featured on the podcast. While you are there, you can speak about your product on the platform and ensure seamless integration. All of this has to be in line with whatever topic they are discussing at the time.

@Mlu__N7 posted the video with the caption:

"It costs between R80 000- R150 000 to advertise your product on Podcast and Chill with MacG🔥."

Mzansi reacts to podcast advertising prices

Netizens engaged in a debate online, and they were decided. Some people said they are too low for people of their calibre. Other people argued that they are reasonable but they could aim higher.

@ManimoDj

"It is worth every cent."

@MsweliTeddy

"With those podcast numbers, I feel like incane lemali they deserve more."

@Kika97740658

"Cheaper than radio and they have more audience than radio."

@_Makunyane

"Reasonable. I think it also depends on the business being advertised; Thabo wa Bakery can't pay the same amount as Amstel."

@Msibicity

"Decent numbers indeed! The quality of the network and its value are growing nicely!"

@KabeloMahlobog1

"They’re really cheap compared to industry rates. Big ups to them for that."

@Miracle7Blue

"If you have a good product, you don't need to spend that absurd amount on advertising. Reach out to @ChrisExcel102 and pay boma 5k. It will reach more audience than podcast and chill."

