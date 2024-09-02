It has been revealed that MacG allegedly charged R80K for an advertisement on Podcast and Chill

The famous platform has grown to become one of the country's leading podcasts, and the figure seems not to have surprised many

Netizens weighed in on the amount and concluded that the figure was reasonable, while others argued that it should be more

Mzansi weighed in on 'Podcast and Chill' alleged advertising rates.

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that if you're looking to have your business advertised on Podcast and Chill, you'd need to be prepared to cough out some big bucks.

Podcast and Chill advert rate revealed

In the growing world of podcasting, one of the country's most popular platforms, Podcast and Chill, is leading the pack as the most-followed podcast in Mzansi, and for good reason.

Having recently celebrated a million subscribers, the MacG-founded platform is competing on the global stage with other top podcasts.

According to Winz.io, the top three famous celebrity podcasts are Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, followed by Oprah’s Super Soul and LeVar Burton Reads.

So it was only a matter of time before MacG and the gang expanded to advertising and working with big brands.

In a video by Instagram user pgrpg_, he revealed that the controversial podcast Podcast and Chill charges R80K to read out an ad for your business (ad read) for not more than five minutes.

Another pricier option would be appearing on the show to talk about your product, which then amounts to a whopping R150K.

Moreover, the social media user went on to say that should a business owner want to invite the guys to their establishment, they're looking at R250K, excluding additional costs:

Mzansi weighs in on Podcast and Chill ad rates

Netizens believe that the figures are fair, while others argue that the platform could charge even more:

nkathetrainer said:

"That's reasonable. Imagine how much TV ads cost; let's support our black brothers."

mogomotsi_mathebula wrote:

"This is nothing; it's the biggest podcast on the continent."

motheosmm argued:

"Aowa, guys, it must be R150k."

amoh_mlk posted:

"Reasonable, honestly. Some people spend that much on clothes."

rozzay_worldwide was stunned:

"Really? I genuinely thought it would be more because they generate way more numbers than most TV productions."

chrisjsndala responded:

"Makes business sense."

MacG sets record straight about his show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared MacG's statement clarifying that his podcast was not responsible for guests' comments.

This after Podcast and Chill faced a lawsuit, in which Mac emphasised that the show's disclaimer protected him legally.

