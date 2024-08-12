Rosie Motene is suing Podcast & Chill hosts MacG, Sol Phenduka, and Ghost Lady for defamation after comedian Toll Azz Mo criticised her on the show

Toll Azz Mo, whose real name is Mongezi Mahlangu, accused Motene of supporting Lerato Moloi in her rape accusations against him

Motene demanded R1 million and a public apology, feeling humiliated by Mahlangu's statements

Former Generations actress Rosie Motene has handed controversial media personality MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka a lawsuit. Motene is suing the Podcast & Chill hosts for defamation of character.

Former ‘Generations’ star Rosie Motene has slapped 'Podcast & Chill' hosts with a lawsuit. Image: @solphenduka, @macgunleashed and @rosiemotene

Source: Instagram

MacG and Sol Phenduka sued for defamation of character

Rosie Motene has lawyered up against Podcast & Chill hosts MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady for defamation of character. The lawsuit comes after comedian and actor Toll Azz Mo slammed Motene on an episode of the show.

According to ZiMoja, Toll Azz Mo, real name Mongezi Mahlangu, was not served the papers despite being the one who slammed Motene. Rosie Motene came under fire from Mahlangu for allegedly siding with Lerato Moloi, who accused him of rape.

Speaking on the show, Toll Azz Mo said Motene was a sellout because she was coaching Moloi on how to nail him in the controversial matter.

Rosie Motene demands R1 million and an apology

The former Generations actress and activist felt humiliated and attacked by Mongezi Mahlangu's statements on Podcast & Chill. She sued them, demanding almost a million rand and a public apology.

Podcast & Chill CEO Bala Duma confirmed that Rosie Motene served them a lawsuit, and their lawyers are currently dealing with the matter. Duma said he could not comment further because it is a matter.

