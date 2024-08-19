The former public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is expected in court to fight for her gratuity application against the Public Protector's office

Mkhwebane was expelled from her role after she was impeached and has since fought to receive the gratuity she believes is owed her

South Africans turned their sights on her advocate and fellow party member, Dali Mpofu, accusing him of misleading her

Busi Mkhwebane is going back to court for her gratuity. Image: Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

PRETORIA — Former Public Protector and Economic Freedom Fighters MP Busi Mkhwebane is expected back in court to fight for her gratuity.

Mkhwebane in court for R10 million gratuity

According to SABC News, Mkhwebane is expected to appear before the Pretoria High Court, which will hear her urgent application against the Public Protector's Office. The office was supposed to pay her an R10 million gratuity after she was removed from office following her impeachment.

The current Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, argued that she was not entitled to her gratuity because of her impeachment for misconduct. Thus, she argued that she was removed from office and did not vacate.

South Africans unconvinced Mkhwebane has a case

South Africans commenting on Facebook were unconvinced that Mkhwebane had a leg to stand on. Some also aimed Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Andy Sithole said:

"Politics is a dead game."

Zukisa Solo said:

"Dali Mpofu misled his clients."

Luzuko Gwama said:

"Dali Mpofu misled her."

Mondli Shange Mzulwini said:

"Get a new council, Busi. Dali is doing law for content and likes on social media."

Regina Martin asked:

"Why are you fighting a losing battle? Accept and carry on with your life."

Ole Tha-Dark Pheenix Legote said:

"Mkhwebane is barking up the wrong tree. She was impeached and, as a result, forfeited her right to claim that gratuity."

