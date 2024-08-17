Singer Makhadzi has apologised for a brash comment about ex-Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina on Friday

The Ghanama performer deleted the post before apologising to her fans and followers in another now-deleted post

Some netizens hit out at the entertainer for feigning ignorance on the issue, while others dismissed it as dry humour

Makhadzi has apologised for a comment about Chidimma Adetshina. Images: @chichi_vanessa, @MakhadziSA

If South African singer Makhadzi wanted to stir up a hornets' nest, she made good on it in a now-deleted social media post.

The performer made an unusual remark after taking to her X account about former Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

Makhadzi apologises for Chidimma Adetshina comment

Adetshina is now a participant in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant.

However, the Ghanama hitmaker seemed to ride on the wave of the recent controversy surrounding the pageant hopeful.

Her deleted X post on Friday night read:

"Chidimma. Chichi. My sister from South Africa. I wish she [were the] MC [at] my one-woman show ko Polokwane. Phela, she is one of us, allegedly."

Unsurprisingly, Mzansi's online community clawed at her over the brash post. Feeling the heat from the backlash, she deleted the post and penned an apology in another now-deleted post.

She claimed not to know how South Africans felt about the issue.

"I'm sorry, yhoo. I didn't know how you feel. Please forgive me."

Despite her apology, some netizens hit out at the entertainer for feigning ignorance, while others laughed it off as dry humour.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to her post.

@Bokenza1 wrote:

"Makhadzi doesn't even read her contracts. We can't be mad at her."

@_DJMosh said:

"One thing Makhadzi will do is apologise."

@BokamosoMc reacted:

"How dare she say she didn't know how we feel? Didn't she see what was happening in the past three weeks or so? Mara Makhadzi."

SA votes surge ex Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina

In a recent related story, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, although ravaged in another uproar, is already shaping up to be interesting.

Social media was thrown into a frenzy after the voting process officially opened on Friday, with early results showing Adetshina enjoying a lead.

