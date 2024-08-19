Fikile Mbalula Says Floyd Shivambu Won’t Last at MK Party
- The African National Congress's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called for prayers for former Economic Freedom fighter deputy president Floyd Shivambu
- Shivambu left the EFF recently and announced that he joined the MK Party, a move Mbalula believes is a bad one
- Netizens agreed with Mbalula's sentiments, and many did not see Shivambu having a successful political career with the MK Party
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, does not see Floyd Shivambu's blossoming career at the MK Party.
Fikile Mbalula uncertain of Shivambu's future
TimesLIVE reported that Mbalula spoke at the memorial service of National Executive Committee member Soviet Lekganyane's father, Ngoako Lekganyane, over the weekend. Floyd resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters last week and joined the MK Party.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mbalula roasted Shivambu and said he may not last long after joining the MK Party. He asked attendees to pray for Shivambu because he doubted he would last a year. He also roasted Julius Malema, who was present at the memorial service.
South Africans on Mbalula's side
Facebook netizens agreed with Mbalula, as many saw no prospects of success for Shivambu's move to the MK Party.
Ntsikelelo Dingiswayo said:
"I concur with him. He won't survive."
Tshiamo Rakgokong said:
"He will be alone out in the cold when the VBS matter goes to court."
Themba Eugene said:
"The ANC must be scared. Even Lesufi said they must not take this calculated move lightly."
Others disagreed.
Menzi Zukula said:
"Please pray for the ANC to heal from their fall from the high horse."
Blessing Mthethwa asked:
"Why is he worried about Floyd and MK instead of fighting ways to woo back supporters for the ANC?"
Floyd Shivambu is optimistic about moving to MK
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Floyd Shivambu is excited that he moved to the MK Party.
He said joining the MK was the best decision, and South Africans were confused and had mixed feelings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za