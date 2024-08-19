The African National Congress's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called for prayers for former Economic Freedom fighter deputy president Floyd Shivambu

Shivambu left the EFF recently and announced that he joined the MK Party, a move Mbalula believes is a bad one

Netizens agreed with Mbalula's sentiments, and many did not see Shivambu having a successful political career with the MK Party

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, does not see Floyd Shivambu's blossoming career at the MK Party.

Fikile Mbalula uncertain of Shivambu's future

TimesLIVE reported that Mbalula spoke at the memorial service of National Executive Committee member Soviet Lekganyane's father, Ngoako Lekganyane, over the weekend. Floyd resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters last week and joined the MK Party.

Mbalula roasted Shivambu and said he may not last long after joining the MK Party. He asked attendees to pray for Shivambu because he doubted he would last a year. He also roasted Julius Malema, who was present at the memorial service.

South Africans on Mbalula's side

Facebook netizens agreed with Mbalula, as many saw no prospects of success for Shivambu's move to the MK Party.

Ntsikelelo Dingiswayo said:

"I concur with him. He won't survive."

Tshiamo Rakgokong said:

"He will be alone out in the cold when the VBS matter goes to court."

Themba Eugene said:

"The ANC must be scared. Even Lesufi said they must not take this calculated move lightly."

Others disagreed.

Menzi Zukula said:

"Please pray for the ANC to heal from their fall from the high horse."

Blessing Mthethwa asked:

"Why is he worried about Floyd and MK instead of fighting ways to woo back supporters for the ANC?"

Floyd Shivambu is optimistic about moving to MK

