Upcoming musician Sykes has parted ways with singer Nomcebo Zikode and her husband Selwyn Fraser's Emazulwini Productions after an alleged fallout. The 23-year-old star was reportedly thrown out of the record label's home after the incident.

Sykes leaves Emazulwini Productions after a year

Sisekani Babies hitmaker Sykes, real name Ayabonga Zuma, has left Emazulwini Productions after just one year. The company, owned by Grammy Award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode and her husband Selwyn Frazer, failed to fulfil its promises to Sykes.

According to Zimoja, Nomcebo and her husband had promised to catapult Sykes into stardom through their record label. However, a few months into his contract with Emazulwini Productions, Skyes felt his career was stagnant and was not getting many bookings. A source close to the star said:

"Sykes has not been happy at the label for a while and felt stagnant. Not much was being done for him, to be honest. They have not been getting many bookings. He has been sitting and working on amazing music, but there is no activity in his life. He was depressed. So, he wanted a way out."

Nomcebo Zikode's husband, Selwyn Fraser, speaks out

Selwyn Fraser confirmed Sykes' departure from the record label. He, however, rubbished rumours that there was bad blood between them. Fraser said the issue was being dealt with internally, and they are going through Skyes' contract.

