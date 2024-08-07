Connie Chiume's death has deeply affected the arts and entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues

Ntsiki Mazwai paid tribute on social media, urging the late actress to support South African artists in her afterlife

Social media reactions reflect a mix of grief and surprise, with users expressing their sorrow and concern about the industry's response

The arts and entertainment industry is mourning the untimely death of actress Connie Chiume. Tributes have been coming in from the legendary star's fans and industry colleagues.

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared a touching post following Connie Chiume's death. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai mourns veteran actress Connie Chiume

Connie Chiume's death shook Mzansi. Social media has been awash with touching messages and videos from the star's fans and fellow artists.

Controversial media personality and Moya Podcast host Ntsiki Mazwai was among the many stars who paid tribute to the star. Taking to her page on the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a picture and a touching message.

She called on Mam'Connie to look out for South African artists now that she is an ancestor and help them with their breakthroughs. The post read:

"Look after our artists, mama…..you know the situation……help them with breakthroughs."

Mzansi mourns Mam'Connie Chiume

Social media users flooded to Ntsiki Mazwai's timeline to pay their respects to the iconic actress. Many said Chiume will be remembered for impacting the film and television industry.

@Lekgowa_Tshepo said:

"I heard Mama has Malawian roots; Gayton won't issue any statement about her."

@2leephephethe wrote:

"She was talented. May she rest in peace."

@ClaudiaBenya added:

"Why are the artists quiet? I didn’t even know they go through a lot."

@BernardoDaude said:

"Oh, my word, this is heartbreaking 💔, personally not even healed from Mkhulu Zulumatabo… why?"

Old video of Connie Chiume dancing barefoot goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that if you didn't know that Connie Chiume was the life of the party, peers unearthed a video of the late veteran actress bringing the house down with her dance moves.

While Mzansi reels from the tragic death of the legendary Connie Chiume, her loved ones use this time to celebrate her life.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News