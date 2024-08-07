An old video of Connie Chiume dancing up a storm is topping trends on social media

This after the actress' tragic death, and fans and peers remembered her fantastic talent and great personality

Mzansi was stunned by Connie's moves, especially for her age, and was equally as shattered by her loss

An old video of Connie Chiume dancing barefoot is trending on social media. Images: Instagram/ conniechiume, Twitter/ _mashesha

If you didn't know that Connie Chiume was the life of the party, peers unearthed a video of the late veteran actress bringing the house down with her dance moves.

Connie Chiume dances in cool video

While Mzansi reels from the tragic death of the legendary Connie Chiume, her loved ones use this time to celebrate her life.

Twitter (X) user _mashesha posted an old video of Mme Connie dancing on set with fellow cast members to Felo Le Tee and Mellow & Sleazy's Bopha.

The clip captures the true essence of who Connie truly was, an entertainer and the true life of the party, who was not afraid to take off her shoes and hit the dance floor when her favourite song came on:

"Rest in peace, Mme Connie. She will be missed on our small screens."

Mzansi reacts to Connie Chiume's video

Fans can't wrap their heads around Connie Chiume dancing so well in her 70s, and paid their respects to the actress:

Teboho_Motsamai was stunned:

"She was still so youthful, love her!"

Khau_Mokhele said:

"This is how you'll be remembered. Robala ka kgotso, Mama. You will never be forgotten."

DONCya2 wrote:

"I never knew her, but this is the character that lights up any room."

LawApha was shocked:

"I can't believe she was 72."

_Reneilwe_M asked:

"This woman passed away at 72. So, I wanna know how old this video is."

Mzansi celebs remember Connie Chiume

In more Connie Chiume updates, Briefly News shared local celebrities' tribute messages to the late actress.

From Nandi Madida to Andile Ncube, peers and fans paid their respects to the legendary star with heartfelt messages:

Advocate Thuli Madonsela, said:

"A tree has fallen; what a loss to our nation and the world."

