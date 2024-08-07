RIP Connie Chiume: Old Video of Actress Dancing Barefoot Goes Viral: “I Can’t Believe She Was 72”
- An old video of Connie Chiume dancing up a storm is topping trends on social media
- This after the actress' tragic death, and fans and peers remembered her fantastic talent and great personality
- Mzansi was stunned by Connie's moves, especially for her age, and was equally as shattered by her loss
If you didn't know that Connie Chiume was the life of the party, peers unearthed a video of the late veteran actress bringing the house down with her dance moves.
Connie Chiume dances in cool video
While Mzansi reels from the tragic death of the legendary Connie Chiume, her loved ones use this time to celebrate her life.
Twitter (X) user _mashesha posted an old video of Mme Connie dancing on set with fellow cast members to Felo Le Tee and Mellow & Sleazy's Bopha.
The clip captures the true essence of who Connie truly was, an entertainer and the true life of the party, who was not afraid to take off her shoes and hit the dance floor when her favourite song came on:
"Rest in peace, Mme Connie. She will be missed on our small screens."
Mzansi reacts to Connie Chiume's video
Fans can't wrap their heads around Connie Chiume dancing so well in her 70s, and paid their respects to the actress:
Teboho_Motsamai was stunned:
"She was still so youthful, love her!"
Khau_Mokhele said:
"This is how you'll be remembered. Robala ka kgotso, Mama. You will never be forgotten."
DONCya2 wrote:
"I never knew her, but this is the character that lights up any room."
LawApha was shocked:
"I can't believe she was 72."
_Reneilwe_M asked:
"This woman passed away at 72. So, I wanna know how old this video is."
Mzansi celebs remember Connie Chiume
In more Connie Chiume updates, Briefly News shared local celebrities' tribute messages to the late actress.
From Nandi Madida to Andile Ncube, peers and fans paid their respects to the legendary star with heartfelt messages:
Advocate Thuli Madonsela, said:
"A tree has fallen; what a loss to our nation and the world."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za