The sad news of Connie Chiume's passing sent shockwaves across the country and the entertainment industry

The actress tragically lost her life in hospital, and tributes have gone out from several Mzansi celebrities in her honour

The likes of Nandi Madida and Andile Ncube were among the socialites who remembered Connie's unmatched talent and great energy

Nandi Madida and Andile Ncube paid tribute to Connie Chiume after her death. Images: nandi_madida, conniechiume, andilencube

Following the tragic news of Connie Chiume's death, Mzansi celebrities bid farewell to the veteran actress with heartfelt tribute messages on social media.

Mzansi celebs remember Connie Chiume

It was a sad day for South Africa when the nation learned of the tragic passing of veteran actress, Connie Chiume, who sadly lost her life in hospital after recently celebrating her 72nd birthday.

Reacting to her passing were fellow actresses, entertainers and socialites, who, like her fans, were taken aback by the tragic news and paid their respects with tribute messages:

South African TV presenter, Andile Ncube, said:

"Rest, Ma, and thank you for everything. Sending healing energies and prayers to you, Thando and the family."

Mzansi actress, Zenande Mcfenyana, wrote:

"You have left an indelible mark in our hearts, we will forever love you and thank you for the incredible contribution you made in the industry. Lala Ngoxolo, Mama."

Local advocate, Thuli Madonsela, paid tribute:

"A tree has fallen; what a loss to our nation and the world. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of the globally accomplished actress, Connie Chiume."

Connie Chiume honoured at CCI Awards

Before her death, Connie Chiume was honoured for her strides and contributions to the local and international film industries.

The former Gomora actress received the Living Legend: Lifetime Award at the Creative Cultural and Industry Awards, where she thanked the former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, for acknowledging the efforts of the creative industry.

Mzansi gushes over Connie Chiume's family photo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a three-generation photo of Connie Chiume, her daughter and granddaughter.

Fans gushed over the trio's beauty and striking resemblance and admired their sweet bond.

