Orlando Pirates have paid tribute to South African legendary actress Connie Chiume who passed away at the age of 72

The Premier Soccer League giants released an official statement on their page on social media to mourn the death of the actress

Netizens also joined the Buccaneers by paying tribute to the Mzansi actress on social media platform, X

Orlando Pirates join a host of others in mourning the death of legendary South African actress Connie Chiume, who died at the age of 72.

Chiume is known for her roles in Black Panther and Zone 14 and will forever be remembered for her contributions to the South African movie industry.

Orlando Pirates mourn the death of legendary South African actress Connie Chiume, who died at the age of 72 in Johannesburg. Photo: Gilbert Flores.

Orlando Pirates pay tribute to Connie Chiume

According to a report by Okay Africa, Chiume died at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, with her family releasing an official statement on her verified Instagram page to announce her death.

"The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume," the statement read.

The Buccaneers took to their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to pay tribute to the legendary Mzansi movie star with a statement.

"Orlando Pirates sends its deepest heartfelt condolences to family, friends, colleagues and fans of Mam'Connie RIP 🕊️," the Premier Soccer League giants stated.

Netizens react as Pirates pay tribute to Chiume

t_junction1 said:

"RIP mama Connie."

UnitedMizozo commented:

"Rest In Peace Mamzo."

Wrong__Train reacted:

"What a soul. Our screens were blessed."

MasindiRich wrote:

"Rest in peace Connie buccaneer Chiume."

Hashtag_Sbonelo shared:

"Really liked this olady and very suddening situation RIP Mamzo."

Mahlako_1 said:

"This woman was beautiful. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Mzansi celebrities pay tribute to Connie Chiume

Briefly News earlier reported that Mzansi celebrities bid farewell to Connie Chiume with heartfelt tribute messages on social media following the tragic news of her death.

It was a sad day for South Africa when the nation learned of the tragic passing of veteran actress Connie Chiume, who sadly lost her life in hospital after recently celebrating her 72nd birthday.

Source: Briefly News