Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro praised PSL rival Mamelodi Sundowns and said playing them is good for South African football

Riveiro said playing Sundowns helps make his squad stronger and he hopes to face Masandawana again this season after their recent PSL victory

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates are hanging onto slim hopes of winning the PSL and should concede defeat

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro said Orlando Pirates’ battles against Mamelodi Sundowns have made them stronger and that he hopes to face them again this season.

The Pirates coach recently defeated the defending champions in the league yet remains 15 points adrift from the PSL log leaders with 11 games left to play.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants more matches against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Following their 2-1 victory over Sundowns, Pirates still have slim hopes of winning the PSL title while Riveiro hopes he will face his rivals in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Jose Riveiro wants more matches against Mamelodi Sundowns

Riveiro speaks about Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Riveiro, who is yet to sign a new deal at the Soweto giants, said playing Sundowns is a benefit to his side.

Riveiro said:

“Sundowns is not a joke. They set the bar very high season after season, and this is exceptional. The amount of points they have at this moment in the season is unique. Every time we have an opportunity to play against them, it is an opportunity to get better. They don’t take long to find solutions. We still have the opportunity to meet again in two competitions and If that happens, it’s good news for South African football.”

Pirates confirmed their victory over Sundowns on Twitter (X):

Pirates have not given hope of winning the PSL title

As the PSL season enters the business end, Sundowns have a commanding lead of 15 points, but Pirates has four matches in hand.

Sundowns coach Cardoso is confident his side can seal their eighth consecutive league title but with Pirates’ match advantage, he knows Masandawana cannot afford any slip-ups.

The league is currently on an international break, meaning both sides will only return to league action at the start of April 2025.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants the best for his squad. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans tell Pirates to concede defeat in the PSL

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates are too far behind Sundowns and that they should concede defeat in the PSL.

Arthur Kgoloko Zwane still has hope:

“The league is going to Esgodini, Cocomelon is taking it.”

Stanwest Infinity Propertiez is pessimistic:

“The league is gone.”

Zash Mazzai says Pirates must accept defeat:

“Pirates are brainwashed into thinking they still have a chance of winning the league because of those two early goals do not reflect on who was dominant, but congratulations on their three points.”

Zash Mazzai said Pirates must do better:

“Pirates is dominant against other teams but fail to win the league. It's been decades.”

Dumi Ngwane loved Pirates’ victory:

“I just love how Downs was humbled.”

Orlando Pirates line monitor exciting options to replace star player

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates identified talented players to replace wantaway attacker Monnapule Saleng.

Saleng has reportedly handed in a transfer request at the club and Pirates have drawn up a list of talented PSL stars to replace the star including Devin Titus and Tshepang Moremi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News